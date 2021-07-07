Fairytale mansion featured in Taylor Swifts Blank Space up for auction





New money, a suit and tie, and a 32,000 square foot estate. The fairytale mansion featured in Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space” music video, which has over 2.8 million views on YouTube, is being auctioned off with a massive price drop. SCOOTER BRAUN SAYS HE REGRETS TAYLOR SWIFT FEUD: I DON’T KNOW WHAT STORY SHE HAS BEEN TOLD ‘ Originally asking for $ 20 million, the 12-bedroom, 10-bathroom Long Island property is now asking for a starting bid of just $ 7 million. In 2015, Swift, now 31, won the MTV VMA Award for Best Female Video for “Blank Space.” In the video, Swift can be seen living in an opulent mansion and performing at home with model Sean OPry. Located in Glen Cove, New York, the residence is known as Winfield Hall and features 56 rooms, space for 11 cars, 16 fireplaces and even an actual clock tower, according to Jam Press. ROSANNA ARQUETTE CALLS TO END THE USE OF THE FIREWORKS OF JULY 4 ON THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT Originally built in 1917, the property was designed by renowned architect CPH Gilbert for Frank Winfield Woolworth, the founder of the first Woolworth store (also known as one of the first dollar stores in the Americas). At the time the house was built, it was considered the largest in the United States. One special feature that stands out is the butterfly marble staircase, which was built as the focal point of the house and reportedly costing $ 2 million to build. The expansive Golden Age mansion sits on 16 acres of land with expansive lawns. TAYLOR SWIFT SAYS ‘RED’ WILL BE HIS NEXT RE-RECORDED ALBUM, SETS RELEASE DATE The fairytale residence served as the backdrop for several scenes from Swifts’ “Blank Space” video, including the dining room with a classic chandelier, wood-paneled ceiling, and white marble fireplace. Currently, the property belongs to Denise Bettencourt, an architect specializing in the preservation and restoration of mansions from the Golden Age. She bought the residence in 1978, according to property records. In addition to her moment in the limelight with Swift, Winfield Hall also served as a model and flight attendant school for women in the 1960s. The mansion will be auctioned on July 12 by Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. This story first appeared in the New York Post.

