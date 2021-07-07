A gentleman actor whose intensity shone on the screen: Waheeda Rehman on Dilip Kumar | Latest India News

Dilip saab had been in pain for a long time and we all knew that day would come. But we also knew that when he left us, we would feel really upset. It’s the strangeness of human reactions, you see.

My first movie with Dilip saab was Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966), and while filming with him I realized that despite being such a big star and a big actor, he was extremely sympathetic. The first day of our shoot, I was a little nervous. As a new actor, when you work with someone this tall and established, it’s natural to feel like that. But he himself approached me and asked me: How are you feeling ?, and that put me at ease. He was that kind of person.

I made three other films with him Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Aadmi (1968) and Mashaal (1984) and we both shared a good bond and were very comfortable with each other.

Dil Diya, unfortunately, did not do well at the box office. So when we started working on Aadmi, Dilip saab told me, I promise you, abki baar achhi picture banaunga, aur yeh jaroor chalegi [This time around, well make a good film and it will do well.] I told him, Dilip saab koshish toh sabhi karte hain, kabhie kabhie miss ho jata hai [Everyone tries their best. Its a miss, sometimes.] But he insisted and said: No, no, no! It must be a good movie!

He was very, very intense. At that time, no one else had represented this degree of intensity on screen. He was both a great star and a great actor, which is so rare. At the same time, he was a gentleman: very polite, tame.

At the time, there was hardly any socialization outside of work. In fact, never. The actors worked together on set and then returned to their respective homes. I was only friends with Sunil Dutt and Nargis. I last met Dilip saab nine or ten years ago. It was during his birthday celebrations at home and it was a big party, like a wedding. He had already started to lose his memory, so at first he couldn’t recognize me. He was sitting on the couch and when I went to greet him I said aadaab, and he looked at me with a quizzical expression. So Saira his wife said Saab yeh Waheeda ji hain [This is Waheedaji]. His brother, Ehsaan also reminded him.

I could see he was having trouble positioning me, but he couldn’t. He had tears in his eyes and seeing him struggle, I also had tears in his eyes. It wasn’t just me. Whoever came to shake his hand, he had difficulty recognizing them. Her expression seemed to say: I know this person but what is her name? It was terrible and made me very sad. I felt bad for him that the people he worked with laughed and made memories, now he finds it hard to recognize them. Afterwards, I never met him.

However, Sairaji sometimes called, but we rarely met. The film industry is such a place that by the time the movie is over you don’t meet your co-stars at all, unless and until, God forbid, someone gets very sick. , then you call that person to watch them. It’s a very strange industry. We work day and night, sometimes for months together, shoot outdoors too, but once the project is finished we start working on new productions, new films and with new people.

Dilip saab will be missed. Back then, whenever a newcomer entered the film industry, the only thing he said was: We want to be Dilip Kumar. If someone said this before me, I would answer: it is not impossible to be like Dilip Kumar but you will have to work very hard, dedicate yourself and dedicate your heart to what you are doing. But then, we all know, there was only one Dilip Kumar. The name he left behind, no one can ever come close to it. And it will never be erased from the history of the Hindi film industry. God bless his soul.

– As told to Monika Rawal Kukreja