Entertainment
A gentleman actor whose intensity shone on the screen: Waheeda Rehman on Dilip Kumar | Latest India News
Dilip saab had been in pain for a long time and we all knew that day would come. But we also knew that when he left us, we would feel really upset. It’s the strangeness of human reactions, you see.
My first movie with Dilip saab was Dil Diya Dard Liya (1966), and while filming with him I realized that despite being such a big star and a big actor, he was extremely sympathetic. The first day of our shoot, I was a little nervous. As a new actor, when you work with someone this tall and established, it’s natural to feel like that. But he himself approached me and asked me: How are you feeling ?, and that put me at ease. He was that kind of person.
I made three other films with him Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Aadmi (1968) and Mashaal (1984) and we both shared a good bond and were very comfortable with each other.
Dil Diya, unfortunately, did not do well at the box office. So when we started working on Aadmi, Dilip saab told me, I promise you, abki baar achhi picture banaunga, aur yeh jaroor chalegi [This time around, well make a good film and it will do well.] I told him, Dilip saab koshish toh sabhi karte hain, kabhie kabhie miss ho jata hai [Everyone tries their best. Its a miss, sometimes.] But he insisted and said: No, no, no! It must be a good movie!
He was very, very intense. At that time, no one else had represented this degree of intensity on screen. He was both a great star and a great actor, which is so rare. At the same time, he was a gentleman: very polite, tame.
At the time, there was hardly any socialization outside of work. In fact, never. The actors worked together on set and then returned to their respective homes. I was only friends with Sunil Dutt and Nargis. I last met Dilip saab nine or ten years ago. It was during his birthday celebrations at home and it was a big party, like a wedding. He had already started to lose his memory, so at first he couldn’t recognize me. He was sitting on the couch and when I went to greet him I said aadaab, and he looked at me with a quizzical expression. So Saira his wife said Saab yeh Waheeda ji hain [This is Waheedaji]. His brother, Ehsaan also reminded him.
I could see he was having trouble positioning me, but he couldn’t. He had tears in his eyes and seeing him struggle, I also had tears in his eyes. It wasn’t just me. Whoever came to shake his hand, he had difficulty recognizing them. Her expression seemed to say: I know this person but what is her name? It was terrible and made me very sad. I felt bad for him that the people he worked with laughed and made memories, now he finds it hard to recognize them. Afterwards, I never met him.
However, Sairaji sometimes called, but we rarely met. The film industry is such a place that by the time the movie is over you don’t meet your co-stars at all, unless and until, God forbid, someone gets very sick. , then you call that person to watch them. It’s a very strange industry. We work day and night, sometimes for months together, shoot outdoors too, but once the project is finished we start working on new productions, new films and with new people.
Dilip saab will be missed. Back then, whenever a newcomer entered the film industry, the only thing he said was: We want to be Dilip Kumar. If someone said this before me, I would answer: it is not impossible to be like Dilip Kumar but you will have to work very hard, dedicate yourself and dedicate your heart to what you are doing. But then, we all know, there was only one Dilip Kumar. The name he left behind, no one can ever come close to it. And it will never be erased from the history of the Hindi film industry. God bless his soul.
– As told to Monika Rawal Kukreja
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/a-gentleman-actor-whose-intensity-shone-on-screen-waheeda-rehman-on-dilip-kumar-101625684755298-amp.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]