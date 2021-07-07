Connect with us

How Rohandeep Singh’s long fight helped him succeed in Bollywood

45 seconds ago

Rohandeep Singh | By special arrangement
Lavish and glamorous is how most of us see the life of a Bollywood personality, but we rarely realize that much blood, sweat and tears are required to reach those intoxicating heights of coveted fame. .

Not everyone is born with a silver spoon in their mouth, many come from humble backgrounds with dreams for success. Here we are talking about Rohandeep Singh, successful film operator, distributor, novelist and producer who struggled hard to succeed in the Indian film industry. He is known for his excellent work in film distribution and as a producer.

His company Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt Ltd has distributed and associated with all films like Khaap, Bamboo, Listen Amaya, Rajdhani Express, Raccourci Roméo, What the fish, Toilets: Ek prem katha, Death Wish, Godzilla 2, Notebook, Troy, Jumanji, Final Exit and many other projects.

The content of Marathi cinema also inspired him. He is an animator and produces and distributes WhatsApp Love, Dome, Miss U Miss, Berij Vajabaki, Peter and Oh my ghost and others. Rohandeeps distribution partner Abu Jain has been a film operator and distributor in the Northern region for 50 years. He has distributed over 500 films.

Rohandeep has also wooed everyone with his upcoming reality show called “100 days in paradise”.

Filming will begin in Uttarakhand after containment. The government of Uttarakhand is contributing to this project. The show will air on Zee Groups. His show was approved by former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The state government has entered into an agreement with Jumping Tomato Private Limited for the development of tourism in Uttarakhand.

Rohandeep’s education was simple but his vision has always been different and superior. He is a successful distributor in Bollywood, Hollywood and Marathi cinemas in India. Now his production house Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt. Ltd. produces the reality show 100 days in paradise. Filming for the first program is already done in Mumbai and 90 percent of the filming will be completed in the natural beauty of Uttarakhand.

Rohandeep said this 100 Days in Paradise Adventure Show will be India’s premier mountain adventure show. They will feature mountaineers from all over the world and this is an Avdhesh Bhatt dream project. Business partner and mountaineer Bhatt came up with the idea for this show.

He is also working on two web series tentatively titled ‘Snitch‘and’Greed‘for OTT platforms. Produced by Jumping Tomato Entertainment Pvt Ltd (the sister consulting firm of Jumping Tomato Marketing Pvt Ltd).

The casting has started and the stories have been approved. Filming will take place in Uttarakhand and is based on an actual incident.

