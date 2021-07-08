Entertainment
Halsey celebrates pregnancy with shirtless album cover
Halsey reclaims his body.
The pregnant singer shared an ode to “pregnant and postpartum bodies” on Instagram Wednesday through the cover of his fourth studio album, “If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power” (released August 27).
“This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth”, wrote Halsey, who announced her pregnancy in January. “It was very important to me that the cover conveys the feeling of my trip over the past few months.”
The cover features Halsey, 26, royally seated on a golden throne with a crown on her head and a baby draped over her lap. The singer is dressed in a purple dress that exposes her left breast, which she says captures the “Madonna and Whore dichotomy”.
The 26-year-old said she wanted the artwork to show that the body can “coexist peacefully and powerfully” as both a “vessel of sexual being and a gift to my child.”
Surprise!Halsey announces pregnant, shows baby bump in new photo
“My body has belonged to the world in different ways over the past few years, and this image is my way of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being,” she writes.
She continued, “We have a long way to go to eradicate social stigma around the body and breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!”
Halsey first revealed in Januarythat she was expecting a baby with her screenwriter boyfriend Alev Aydin on Instagram, where she recounted her growing belly ever since.
“Surprise!” she wrote, followed by a trio of emojis: a bottle, a rainbow and a baby angel.
Halsey “very sorry”for posting a photo of her battle with eating disorders on Instagram
The rainbow emoji is probably a nod to the fact that Halsey miscarried while on tour about five years ago. (A baby born after a miscarriage is commonly referred to as a rainbow baby.)
“I was on tour and found out I was pregnant,” Halsey said “The doctors” in 2018. “Before I could really understand what it meant to me and what it meant for my future, the next thing I knew was that I was on stage having a miscarriage in the middle of my concert. “
Halsey described the show as “the most angry performance I have ever done in my life, while speaking with Rolling stone in 2016. She added at the time, “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star. More than I want to be anything in the world.”
Halsey was diagnosed withendometriosis in 2016, a disorder where the tissue that lines the inside of your uterus grows outside your uterus, according to Mayo Clinic. The singer has since attributed her miscarriage to endometriosis and underwent surgery to treat the condition in 2017.
Gabrielle Union says she probably can’t get pregnant because of adenomyosis. What is it exactly ?
