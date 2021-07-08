Why Charlotte Gainsbourg Created a “Selfish” Portrayal of Her Mother in Documentary – The Hollywood Reporter

After 37 years as an actress and singer, Charlotte Gainsbourg’s motivation to make her directorial debut was not professional ambition or artistic desire – she wanted to spend more time with her mother.

“I needed to get closer to her and I couldn’t without an excuse,” Gainsbourg says of his mother, English actress and singer Jane Birkin. “So the excuse was to get a team together and ask them if I could film it. The idea was to be able to really watch it through a girl’s eye.

The result is Gainsbourg’s documentary, Jane by Charlotte, an impressionist portrait of Birkin as mother, wife and artist, which will be screened in the sidebar of the new Cannes Premiere before hitting theaters in France (the film does not yet have US distribution).

If the American public knows Gainsbourg, 49, it is as a daring actress in Lars von Trier films like Antichrist and Melancholy, or maybe for an episode of identity theft on Call my agent, the French series that has found a worldwide audience on Netflix. But for the French, Gainsbourg is part of the national fabric, the product of the marriage of celebrities between Birkin and the French actor and singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg, whose suggestive duet from 1969, “Je t’aime… moi non plus” sparked condemnation by the Vatican and fascination of the masses by the public and seemed to embody the sexual revolution that was underway.

Gainsbourg is interested in a very different side of his mother than the young woman whose beauty and glamor inspired the name of Hermès’ legendary and expensive handbag. Instead, she shows Birkin, 74, walking around her seaside home in Brittany in a baggy button-down shirt, cooking for her granddaughter and answering sometimes uncomfortable questions about their family. “In France, a lot of sequences that happened in the 70s, where my parents are together, everyone saw,” says Gainsbourg. “Everyone has an image of her in those years. I didn’t want to have these beautiful, stereotypical images of her. I wanted her today. I didn’t care what people knew about her or wanted to see her. It was done in a very, very selfish way for my own pleasure.

Gainsbourg now lives in Paris with his partner, the Israeli-French actor and director Yvan Attal, and their three children. She says she enjoyed her first experience directing, “but I’m not sure I can do a thriller or any genre film. I must fall in love with a story that would be very close to my own feelings.

Gainsbourg started making the film in 2018 when Birkin was giving concerts in Japan, but stopped when her mother found her questions too penetrating. “She said,” I hated what you did in Japan. I hated the interview, ”says Gainsbourg. “I just said to the producer, ‘Well, the movie is over. We cannot go on.

At the center of the film is a deep loss, the death of Birkin’s eldest child, fashion photographer Kate Barry, whom she had with her first husband, English composer John Barry. Kate died in 2013 in a fall from the window of her Paris apartment in what was believed to be suicide, and her death led to a chasm between Birkin and Gainsbourg, each retreating in their grief separately. “I went straight to the questions that were important to me but which were very moving for her,” says Gainsbourg. “I wanted to understand, why did I feel the distance and the shyness with [Birkin]? I think she felt it like an accusation, which she didn’t. She used to speak professionally in front of the camera, defending her shows or movies.

In 2020, when Birkin came to perform in New York – where Gainsbourg lived at the time – they watched the footage together and Birkin’s stance softened. “After a long time, she realized that it was done with kindness, that it was a declaration of love for my mother.”

Gainsbourg’s parents divorced in 1981 and Serge died in 1991, but Gainsbourg was dedicated to preserving their two inheritances. open as a museum.

“In France, he is so well known,” says Gainsbourg. “It belongs to everyone. The only thing that was still mine and only mine was his house. I cannot go to the cemetery because it is always very crowded. I am able to go to his place, close the door and be there for him and for me. So that means putting an end to it, but I think it’s more than necessary after 30 years. I have to do it.”

