Marvel and DC Movies to skip Comic-Con @ Home 2021





Disney and Warner Bros. have decided not to showcase their Marvel and DC films at Comic-Con International’s Comic-Con @ Home event this year. This is the second year in a row that Comic-Con has been unable to host a physical event in July, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, and the second year in a row that the panels that regularly mark the biggest events in Hall H have chosen to stay at home … figuratively speaking. For Warner Bros., this decision comes as no surprise. Following last year’s huge success, the company will be hosting another DC FanDome event this summer, giving them a built-in venue to promote. For Marvel, it’s a little less straightforward, since the D23 convention operated by Disney was delayed from 2021 to the end of 2022. Some time ago there were rumors that Disney would reduce its presence at the convention somewhat. , appearing at Comic-Con in the years that there is no D23. If there is any credibility to these rumors, it theoretically should have been a year of emergence. It also suggests that Marvel Studios might not return to Comic-Con in 2022. Comic-Con International will have a physical event on the weekend of November 26-28, which means it will begin the day after American Thanksgiving. Word is, the event is intended to be a more modest affair than the “regular” Comic-Con, so it seems unlikely that the MCU and DC Films projects will be there. But Deadline, who broke the story that they wouldn’t be attending Comic-Con @ Home, received no official comment one way or another about November. Comic-Con @ Home is free for all, and last year signs like a reunion for Keanu Reeves Constantine and an event organized by Kevin Smith for Bill and Ted face the music. While the event went largely as planned, it was criticized for failing to capture the energy and excitement of Comic-Con, and fans couldn’t help but note that many of the larger exhibitors who would have usually traveled to San Diego chose to take the weekends rather than appear in virtual events. DC and Marvel will both have an editorial presence at Comic-Con @ Home, and Deadline’s story also reports that The CW and Warner Bros. Television will present something for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. While no other Arrowverse shows (or even DC in general) were mentioned, it’s possible that Captions will have a presence in part due to planning this winter Beebo saves Christmas special animated. The San Diego Comic-Con @ Home will take place July 23-25.

