Why Marvel Won’t Let The Simpsons Add Stan Lee Cameo To Loki Short





The Good, The Bart, and The Loki showrunner Al Jean just revealed that the Disney Plus short can’t include any Stan Lee cameos.

While it generally seems like nothing is impossible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Le Bon, Le Bart and Le Loki showrunner, Al Jean, just revealed that the crossover short betweenLoki andThe simpsonswas banned from including Stan Lee cameos. The prolific cameos of comic book writers became an integral part of the Marvel experience before his death in 2018, with Lee also making appearances in a number of non-MCU movies and TV shows as himself. same, including several The Simpsons projects. however, Avengers: Endgame marked the last of the hilarious cameos Stan Lee recorded before he passed away. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Le Bon, Le Bart and Le Loki marks one of the new The Simpsons crossovers with other cinematographic worlds available on Disney Plus. Shows Star wars collaboration, The Force wakes up from its nap, is also currently available on the streamer. Le Bon, Le Bart and Le Loki, follows Loki, voiced by Tom Hiddleston, after being banished to Springfield by Odin. Eventually, Loki ends up with The Simpsons where he then banishes Lisa Simpson to Asgard. Related: The Simpsons Got Woman Thor Before The MCU In an interview with Comicbook.com, Al Jean has revealed he plans to include a tribute to Stan Lee in Le Bon, Le Bart and Le Loki, using audio captured from Lees’ earlier work with The simpsons. However, the idea was ultimately rejected by Marvel. Read what the showrunner had to say about Marvels Stan Lee’s politics below: We just thought, ‘Oh, we have Stan Lee’s audio when he was on our show, could we see him? And they said their policy is that he doesn’t make a cameo now that he’s dead, which is a totally understandable policy. It was their only note and it was, of course, easy to make. And the Grogu note [for the Star Wars-themed short] also made perfect sense. It was as if you let everyone use Grogu in their business, it would be over. Believe me, I respect the fact that these franchises have great power beyond our own. I respect him. However, although Lee is considered banned, Marvel has given Le Bon, Le Bart and Le Loki access to other documents, including the Avengers music. Additionally, the six-minute short managed to pack as many cameos and post-credits footage as possible. Released in parallel with the fifth episode of Loki on Disney Plus, Le Bon, Le Bart and Le Loki manages to quite clearly match the production design with the latest Marvel series. In one of Lees’ last appearances on The simpsons, Season 29 Episode 19 The Caper Chase It Says The Single Line There’s nothing too short that I can’t cameo. It’s a proven theory that will come to life through his appearances in projects he loved so much. While there never has been and never will be enough Stan Lee available in the world, fans can be happy to know that Marvel has continued to honor the iconic creators’ legacy by preserving it over time. . Next: Why Loki Can’t Back Up On Trains (& Why It Matters) Source:Comicbook.com Umbrella Academy Characters Like Umbrellas Meme Thread Is Weird And Hilarious

About the Author Hope Rosenblatt

(31 published articles)

Hope Rosenblatt is a film and television news writer at Screen Rant. Originally from New Jersey, Hope is a journalism and creative writing student at the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University. As a fan of female stories, her favorite movie is Heathers and her favorite TV show is Fleabag. However, she would also be an automatic fan of anything created or recommended by Bill Hader. Hope has always been an avid writer and hopes to continue providing content on current entertainment events for as long as she can. More from Hope Rosenblatt

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/simpsons-loki-marvel-stan-lee-cameo-ban-why/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos