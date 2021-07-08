Connect with us

Richard Donner paid the tuition fees for actor Goonies

Jeff Cohen, who played the role of Chunk in “The Goonies,” was shocked by Donner’s decision.

Jeff Cohen, 1985. ph: Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Jeff Cohen as Chunk in “The Goonies”

Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

Tributes to filmmaker Richard Donner poured in all week after the director passed away on July 5. One of Donner’s most iconic films is “The Goonies,” and actor Jeff Cohen revealed in a tribute article that Donner paid his tuition as a result. of Cohen’s career in Hollywood. Cohen starred in “The Goonies” as Chunk, a fan favorite character.

“The story is when my acting career started to run out of steam, I still loved show business, and Dick let me be his production assistant,” Cohen wrote in a tribute posted by Variety. “I worked for him at Warner Bros. When I applied to college, I said, ‘Hey Dick, can you write me a letter of recommendation for college?’ And he said, ‘Sure, kid.’ He called everyone kid. If you were seven, he called you kid. If you were 50, he called you kid. He asked me to put together some notes to give him an indication of what to say. In the note to him, I told him about my life and some of the hardships I went through as a kid – my dad wasn’t around and other issues that I dealt with.

Cohen continued, “And he called me on the phone and instead of just writing a letter of recommendation to college, he told me that he and [his wife Lauren Shuler Donner] had read my letter and they were going to pay for my college. I was absolutely flabbergasted. I was shocked. I had to sit down, because for me paying for college was going to be a problem. It changed my life. Not only economically, but it showed that Dick and Lauren believed in me. They believed in me. They thought I could do something. They thought I could do something on my own. It’s Dick Donner – being kind, empathetic, and not because he wanted something in return.

Steven Spielberg invented the story for “The Goonies” and he also paid tribute to the late Donner with Variety. “Dick had such a powerful mastery of his films and was so good in so many genres,” the director wrote. “Being in his circle was akin to spending time with your favorite trainer, the smartest teacher, the fiercest motivator, the most endearing friend, the most loyal ally and, of course, the greatest Goonie of all. He was a very child. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his hoarse, warm laugh will always stay with me.

