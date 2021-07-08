Why Monsters At Work is better than a third movie

The Monsters Inc. franchise has expanded to include the Monsters At Work streaming series. Here’s why a series was a better option than a third movie.

Monsters at work is the latest addition to Disney / Pixar Monstersfranchise and choosing to continue the story as a streaming series is a much better option than making a third movie. The original Monsters Inc. released in 2001, introducing audiences to a new and hilarious world of adorable monster characters. Pixar continued its success in 2013 with Monster college, a prequel film that introduced new characters while providing stories for the monsters viewers already knew and loved.

The story now continues in the Disney + series Monsters at work, which premiered on July 7, 2021. The series takes place several months after the conclusion of the first Monsters Inc. movie and sees longtime friends Mike and Sulley take on their leadership roles at Monsters Inc.When new character Tylor Tuskmon arrives to start a scary career for kids, he discovers that the now-based company laughing no longer has any use for its frightening services. With a new cast of monsters, Tylor must discover a new purpose.

Monsters at work represents a bold new direction for the franchise. Not only is the new story appropriateMonster Inc. sequelae opposed to another prequel in the same vein as Monster college, but the long-running storytelling of the streaming series format will allow audiences to connect with a new generation of monsters. The biggest advantage of having Monsters at work being an episodic series instead of a third film is the increased appeal that the Monsters the universe will now have among a younger audience.Monsters Inc. turning 20 in 2021, keeping a fresh eye on the franchise will become more and more difficult over time. With the convenience for parents of children to be able to watch at home, very young audiences are more likely to stream a series rather than go to the movies. Making the show accessible to anyone with a Disney + account is the best way to ensure a growing audience, attracting both new viewers and those who grew up with the original films.

The episodic format is also a perfect way to introduce the latest batch of monster characters to the series. If the franchise is to continue in the future, the story will eventually have to expand beyond the antics of Mike and Sulley. Sad as it may sound, there will come a time when actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman will no longer be able to play the beloved duo and the future Pixar.Monsters Inc. sequels, prequels, and spinoffs will need to have a solid cast of new characters to follow. The Disney + series allows audiences to get to know monsters like Tylor, Val, Fritz and the other new faces for an extended period of time.

Along with the longevity of the franchise, focusing on a TV show is also hugely beneficial to the quality and overall freshness of the franchise’s storytelling. Monster college may have been an audience favorite, but her story was still limited by her necessary connections to Monsters Inc., and a third film in the series would probably have fallen into the same trap. The series has never been afraid to experiment and try new things, and entering the world of streaming helps give the story a new twist while removing the boundaries of a Pixar sequel. With more time and more space to develop the universe, introduce new characters, and continue to develop old favorites,Monsters at work proves that the world of Monsters the franchise is ripe with storytelling potential and deserves more than the kind of expansion that a feature film simply can’t provide.

