Why Monsters At Work is better than a third movie

The Monsters Inc. franchise has expanded to include the Monsters At Work streaming series. Here’s why a series was a better option than a third movie.
Monsters at work is the latest addition to Disney / Pixar Monstersfranchise and choosing to continue the story as a streaming series is a much better option than making a third movie. The original Monsters Inc. released in 2001, introducing audiences to a new and hilarious world of adorable monster characters. Pixar continued its success in 2013 with Monster college, a prequel film that introduced new characters while providing stories for the monsters viewers already knew and loved.
The story now continues in the Disney + series Monsters at work, which premiered on July 7, 2021. The series takes place several months after the conclusion of the first Monsters Inc. movie and sees longtime friends Mike and Sulley take on their leadership roles at Monsters Inc.When new character Tylor Tuskmon arrives to start a scary career for kids, he discovers that the now-based company laughing no longer has any use for its frightening services. With a new cast of monsters, Tylor must discover a new purpose.
Keep scrolling to keep reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.
Related: Every Pixar Movie Ranked From Worst To Best
Monsters at work represents a bold new direction for the franchise. Not only is the new story appropriateMonster Inc. sequelae opposed to another prequel in the same vein as Monster college, but the long-running storytelling of the streaming series format will allow audiences to connect with a new generation of monsters. The biggest advantage of having Monsters at work being an episodic series instead of a third film is the increased appeal that the Monsters the universe will now have among a younger audience.Monsters Inc. turning 20 in 2021, keeping a fresh eye on the franchise will become more and more difficult over time. With the convenience for parents of children to be able to watch at home, very young audiences are more likely to stream a series rather than go to the movies. Making the show accessible to anyone with a Disney + account is the best way to ensure a growing audience, attracting both new viewers and those who grew up with the original films.
The episodic format is also a perfect way to introduce the latest batch of monster characters to the series. If the franchise is to continue in the future, the story will eventually have to expand beyond the antics of Mike and Sulley. Sad as it may sound, there will come a time when actors Billy Crystal and John Goodman will no longer be able to play the beloved duo and the future Pixar.Monsters Inc. sequels, prequels, and spinoffs will need to have a solid cast of new characters to follow. The Disney + series allows audiences to get to know monsters like Tylor, Val, Fritz and the other new faces for an extended period of time.
Along with the longevity of the franchise, focusing on a TV show is also hugely beneficial to the quality and overall freshness of the franchise’s storytelling. Monster college may have been an audience favorite, but her story was still limited by her necessary connections to Monsters Inc., and a third film in the series would probably have fallen into the same trap. The series has never been afraid to experiment and try new things, and entering the world of streaming helps give the story a new twist while removing the boundaries of a Pixar sequel. With more time and more space to develop the universe, introduce new characters, and continue to develop old favorites,Monsters at work proves that the world of Monsters the franchise is ripe with storytelling potential and deserves more than the kind of expansion that a feature film simply can’t provide.
Next: Every Canceled Pixar Movie (& How The Sequels Changed)
Was it the Citadel of Kangs at the end of Loki Episode 5?
About the Author
Daniel DiManna (19 articles published)
Daniel DiManna is Senior Writer at Screen Rant and is from little Sylvania, Ohio. Graduated from the University of Lourdes with a degree in Fine Arts, Daniels’ hobbies / passions include film history, reading, fiction / non-fiction writing, sculpture, weight gain and the addition of toys, posters, books, model kits, DVDs, screens. used props and other ephemera to his already disgracefully monumental collection of Godzilla memorabilia / movie monsters. When he’s not writing about movies, he can be heard discussing it on a number of podcasts. His original fiction can also be found in publications such as Kaiju Ramen Magazine. Her life goals include a trip back to Japan, starting a podcast, finishing (at least one of) her novel, and, yes, buying even more monster toys.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos