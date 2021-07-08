Ringo Starr celebrates 81st birthday at Beverly Hills event – The Hollywood Reporter





Ringo Starr’s phone rang at midnight sharp today. At the time, the legendary Beatles drummer stood on a cement slab in Beverly Gardens Park in front of the 800-pound “Peace & Love” sculpture he donated to the city of Beverly Hills in 2019. Surrounded by friends , from collaborators like Joe Walsh and his family, including his wife Barbara Bach, Starr answered the Facetime call but was quick to announce he was due back, explaining, “I’m a little busy.” The crowd erupted into laughter even though the main event had ended seconds earlier. Starr, who has worn the peace sign since the 1960s, continued a more formal tradition that began in 2008 of celebrating his birthday by promoting peace and love to the world at 12 p.m. sharp. , regardless of the time zone. On Wednesday, the musician did just that in front of a small group of reporters and photographers and around 20 fans who gathered behind a barricade on the sidewalk of Santa Monica Boulevard. “Peace and love. Peace and love,” proclaimed Starr, wearing black Adidas sweatpants and sneakers, paired with a denim jacket and a black t-shirt featuring a rainbow hand displaying the peace sign. “Even Joe Walsh got out of bed for that.” It was a beautiful day for that too, with sunny skies and temperatures in the 90210s hovering in the upper 70s. Starr arrived at the event around 11:40 a.m. and rushed through a series of press line interviews to meet the 12 p.m. deadline. He shared his enthusiasm for being able to attend such an event after a long period of lockdown linked to COVID-19, which forced him to cancel several tours. Starr still managed to release a five-track EP in March, Enlarge, and has another set to debut in September. But as for Wednesday, her schedule was to share a meal with family and friends and devote the rest of her 81st birthday to the theme of the day. “Spread some peace and love today,” he said Hollywood journalist. “It is a day full of peace and love in our home.” And, maybe, returning that phone call. “It’s Jason,” he announced to the crowd, referring to his son, one of three children. “I love you, J.” Since 2008, Ringo Starr has celebrated his birthday on July 7 by proclaiming peace and love at 12 p.m. sharp. He carried on the tradition today in front of his sculpture in Beverly Hills when he was 81. Even Joe Walsh stood up for it, he joked. pic.twitter.com/wQKsYACCVJ – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) July 8, 2021 More images of Ringo spreading peace and love in 90210 today pic.twitter.com/jGO9d5R4EP – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) July 8, 2021

