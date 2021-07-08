Juvenile’s ‘Vax That Thang Up’ is a hymn to the COVID-19 vaccine





Now is the time to relax this stuff. That’s the post from rappers Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and Mia X, who released an updated version of the 1998 anthem Back That Azz Up, aka Back That Thang Up, urging people to get hold of the one COVID-19 vaccines. New Vax hanging up lyrics, in part: “[B]Before you find a date yeah, you gotta wait yeah / I gotta go for a vaccination yeah, get it right yeah and I know you can’t take it / Don’t hold your hand, chick / But when we get the hang of it, we’re gonna be romantic / Girl you can be the queen / After your 40s. Chorus goes, girl you look alright, won’t you vax this stuff / you’re a handsome younger brother, won’t you vax this stuff / date in real life, you gotta vax this stuff / Feeling weird all night long, you gotta vax this stuff. The only thing missing is Lil Wayne, who was on the original track. Added? An endorsement for the Black-focused dating app BLK, which sponsored the video and is mentioned in the first verse of the rewritten song. EACH ONE IS CLEAN! Do what’s best for YOU and YOUR LIFE, no matter what is said or done !, Juvenile said on Instagram on Wednesday, shortly after the video was released. Me @manniefresh @themamamiax and @meet_blk take over for 99 and 2000! #VaxThatThangUp. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 now circulating locally, case and hospitalization rates are worsening for black Los Angeles County residents, who are less likely than White, Asian and Latino residents to be vaccinated. With low vaccination rates plus the Delta variant, it can actually devastate black communities very quickly, especially in our urban centers again, Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, epidemiologist at UC San Francisco told The Times. this week. When you see an increasing number of cases, you have to be careful because it means that these people are susceptible. Other black artists have been involved in efforts to encourage vaccinations among the black population, including black star Anthony Anderson, who has partnered with Advil to explain why him and 20 members of his family got the shots, and comedian W. Kamau Bell, who made a video that is part of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundations #BetweenUsAboutUs information campaign. There is good news out there. There is a vaccine for COVID-19. Yay! Bell says in the video. But the bad news is that as black people it’s hard to trust what’s going on. So what do we do? Well, we look to people you trust. Black people. … I’m talking about black scientists, black doctors and black nurses. Next, the video goes through a question-and-answer session with black healthcare providers and researchers explaining the development, approval, safety, and efficacy of vaccines. Distrust of doctors and government, reduced access to vaccination centers and online misinformation each play a role in lowering black vaccination rates, BLK said on the videos web page. We hope this video is both entertaining and actionable.

