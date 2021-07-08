UMA mourns the death of Dilip Kumar





Aligarh, July 7 (IANS) The Aligarh Muslim University fraternity mourned the passing of legendary Bollywood actor Yusuf Khan, better known as Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar was also a former member of the university court. AMU had also conferred on him an honorary doctorate. Offering his condolences on behalf of the AMU fellowship, Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor said: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Dilip Kumar which was an institution and he left a huge job behind for filmmakers and actors to learn from. The legendary actor received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honor in the art form. He also received Padma Vibhushan for his services. “AMU elected him a member of the Court in 1982 and conferred upon him the honorary doctorate in 2002, recognizing his exemplary service to art and film during a career spanning more than five decades,” added the vice-chancellor. Professor Mansoor added that the comedian will be forever remembered for shaping Indian cinema and establishing a role model for generations to come. The famous economist Meghnad Desai drew parallels between his films and the appointment of newly independent India with the mixed economy system in his book “The hero of Nehru Dilip Kumar, in the life of India”. “Dilip Sahib was a humanist and philanthropist with a personality who lived well beyond his screen appearances,” said Professor Mansoor. Dilip Kumar’s acting style has remained relevant for several decades, and he has been honored eight times by Filmfare Awards. His intense performances also earned him the title of ‘Tragedy King’. –IANS bk / kr

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sify.com/movies/amu-mourns-death-of-dilip-kumar-news-bollywood-vhhr53gbagfgb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos