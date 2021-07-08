Universal Orlando faces trial for racist actor’s hand gesture

Two families are suing Universal Orlando after a costumed ugly villainous me character appeared to flash the white power hand symbol during photoshoots with their children in two separate incidents in 2019, a retrial finds .

In a breakfast of character at the Universal hotel, Tiffiney and Richard zingerHer then 6-year-old daughter was a Minions fan, so she was thrilled to meet the main character of the film franchise, Felonious Gru, the girl’s mother said.

The little girl, who is mixed race and autistic, stood next to Gru for a photo as the character waved an OK hand gesture at a symbol hijacked by white supremacists over her shoulder, the Orange trial said. Circuit Court filed at the end of last month.

It was heartbreaking. I was quite sad, upset, all at the same time. How can someone do this to a child? said Tiffiney Zinger, who first noticed the gesture when her son was browsing family photos for a school project.

The March 2019 incident at Universal’s Loews Royal Pacific Resort gained national media attention that year, and a theme park spokesperson later admitted that the employee playing Gru had been fired.

“We never want our guests to experience what this family has done. This is not acceptable, and we are sorry and we are taking action to ensure that nothing like this happens again. We cannot discuss the details of this incident, but we can confirm that the actor is no longer working here. We are keeping in touch with the family and will work with them privately to fix this, spokesperson Tom schröder said in a statement at the time to USA Today.

Universal did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the trial this week.

It wasn’t the only time the character made the symbol with children, according to the lawsuit.

A second family with a similar experience emerged after reading the initial media coverage, said Lisa Riddle, the Miami attorney who filed the new lawsuit seeking unspecified damages for intentionally inflicting emotional distress, violating Florida civil rights law, and other allegations.

Joel rodriguez recalled a strange interaction with the same masked figure when his daughter, who is Hispanic and lives near Fort Myers, visited the Universal Studios Florida theme park in February 2019, about a month before the Zingers, Riddle said.

The father remembered that the character dressed as Gru had acted very strangely towards him and his daughter. He had pretty much begged the character to come stand in a photo with his daughter, Riddle said.

The Rodriguez family scrolled through their old photos and took a closer look, Riddle said. One photo stood out: their then-5-year-old daughter holding Grus’ hand while the character made the OK symbol with her other hand, according to the lawsuit.

The parents of the child, Rodriguez and Moreno geisy, are now suing Universal with the Zingers.

Photographs of the two children posing with Gru are included in the lawsuit.

The two vulnerable young children happily and innocently rushed to meet the man in disguise on family trips to Universal Orlando-sponsored events, the lawsuit said, in open hatred of the girls, the costumed man made a White-Power hand symbol while posing for family photos and videos taken by their unsuspecting parents.

When asked if she thought the character may have posed with other children beyond the two known cases, Riddle said: It certainly causes serious concern when you see the exact same character dressed doing this. over very distinct periods.

Universal declined to give the attorney details of the identity of the dismissed employees, or whether they were multiple people dressed as Gru in the two incidents, Riddle said.

One of the things we wanted most of all was to know the identity of the employee doing this. Universal didn’t give us that information, so now one method we can use to get that information is prosecution. They forced us to do this, Riddle said.

According to court documents, the lawyer is seeking the personal file of the theme park worker depicted in the photographs, as well as the discrimination complaints filed against the employees.

Tiffiney Zinger said the photo prompted her to have a more in-depth conversation with her two children about racism and how people treat others.

They understand that someone has hurt them, and it’s not right, she said.

Her daughter, now 9, lives in both Colorado and suburban Orlando.

The trial comes more than two years after family visits. Before Riddle filed a complaint, she said she had to file a complaint with the Florida Commission on Human Relations, which she said ultimately failed to render a decision on the case last year after an investigation. of several months.

The state commission created to prevent unlawful discrimination and enforce Florida’s civil rights law does not comment on individual cases, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The OK sign, where the thumb and forefinger form a circle, is almost universally known as a positive sign, but in recent years the meaning has changed as white supremacists have adopted it as a symbol, said Susan corke, Director of the Southern Poverty Law Centers Intelligence Project.

Most of the time it’s used in completely harmless ways, but that’s kind of the point, Corke said. For white supremacists, a plausible deniability is built into it.

The Symbols’ connection to white supremacy started as a hoax circa 2017 on 4chan, an anonymous and right-wing online message board. The plan was to flood mainstream social media channels with messages calling the OK symbol the new way to signify white power in a move meant to troll liberals and journalists, Corke said.

It started out as a hoax, but the hoax has become real, Corke said.

Footage then showed people waving with a smiling police officer at a Black Lives Matter rally in front of the white supremacist leader Richard spencer or republican strategist Pierre Roger making the gesture with the Proud Boys, a far-right group, she said.

Images via Orange Circuit Court.



Publication displays:

334