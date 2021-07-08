All Instagrams of the Cast of Season 3 of Love Island in the United States

So far, the success rate of Island of love American couples have been extremely low. But host Arielle Vandenberg still has hope for Season 3s 12 New Islanders. Watching people fall in love is the most special thing there is, she told Entertainment Tonight in June. I mean, I love love. I’m still like, do you like it? Do you like him? I am constantly on the ears of people trying to make people fall in love.

Among those that Shell seeks out in Season 3 are a COVID rescue worker, college athlete, and budtender. But viewers will be able to see more as the romances of the castings unfold; Throughout the season, CBS’s streaming service Paramount + will broadcast bonus footage deemed too hot to air. As the seasons go by, we love to push the boundaries … which is so exciting because I want to [to see] hotter content that doesn’t, Vandenberg told ET. It’s going to get sexy, that’s for sure.

Island of love narrator Matthew Hoffman agreed, adding that on a scale of 1 to 10, the spice level will be 25.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Islanders in Season 3 before you see their relationships grow and heat up on screen.

Olivia kaiser

Self-described Alaskan girl in the desert uses her Instagram biography to highlight her love for God, health and fitness, and tattooed faces. Her posts also make it clear that she is equally comfortable hiking and topless in the Alaskan wilderness as it is at the edge of a swimming pool or on a beach.

Kyra Lizama

Kyra is a 23-year-old Covid rescue worker who appears to spend most of her free time in a bikini. Although CBS lists Honolulu near where Island of love films as the current town of Kyras, his Instagram biography states that she currently lives in Los Angeles.

Dinner of the proud feet

25-year-old Brooklyn waitress Cashay also works as model and dancer. Find me on a dance floor near you, she wrote in her Instagram bio. In addition to her many model photos, she also uses her social media platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Shannon Sainte-Claire

The 24-year-old construction company’s controller and former Instagram cheerleaders is full of bikini photos in Miami, Mexico, and, yes, even the Bucks County, Pennsylvania snow.

Korey Gandy

Korey works as a car rental agent in Virginia Beach, but he’s more likely to be pose on a motorbike (and showing off her many tattoos) on Instagram. Happiness is a slurpee .. and me on my bike, the 28 year old captioned a photo from May. His philosophy of life? Life is short, take the risk or lose the chance.

Josh goldstein

Josh Instagram mainly highlights his career as a varsity baseball player at Southern New Hampshire University. After picking up a second World University Series, the 24-year-old Haverhill, Massachusetts native, noted he couldn’t have done it without his parents. Your unwavering support and constant selflessness throughout my baseball career was something I only dreamed of, he captioned a photo from June 13 in his Penmen baseball uniform. I don’t know where the next chapter of my life will take me, but I know it will be brilliant because I have you both.

Jeremy Hershberg

As you would expect from a personal trainer and fitness model, the Jeremys page is full of shirtless workout photos. The biography of the 27-year-old New Yorker quotes the late Heath Ledger (Never give up what makes you smile), and he also refers to Cinemaphoric, an entertainment site he founded.

Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

According to CBS, Melvin works as a delivery driver, but his Instagram reveals that he also co-founded a fitness company called The Tough Fitness, which offers various workout plans online. The 25-year-old Virginia resident is also using his page to inspire his followers. A example legend: You will go through HARD times, but you can always get out.

Christian Longnecker

On Instagram, the 24-year-old adventurer promotes his Boost the coffee business, which prides itself on being fair trade, mold free and chemical pesticides free. While some articles show him snowboarding, swimming and playing soccer, rock climbing appears to be his favorite outdoor activity.

Will Moncada

The 26-year-old native Colombian is a vegan bud who loves surfing and photography. Although he moved to the United States seven years ago, he embraces his Latin roots a lot. Although he describes himself as confident, Will is also humble, joking that he’s just a guy with dimples and an accent.

Javonny vega

A 26-year-old real estate investor from Boca Raton, Florida, Javonny is not too active on Instagram; its page only included 21 photos at the time of publication. Some of his posts include vacation photos taken in Detroit, New York, Santiago, Chile and on the Caribbean island of Bonaire.

Trina njoroge

Trina works as a psychiatric nurse and notes in her Instagram biography that she is a mental health advocate. Outside the field of health, the 24-year-old model participates in beauty contests; she won Miss Hacienda Heights USA 2020 and Face of Kenya USA 2015. Although she lost Miss California USA, Trina noted in a 2020 article that she had quit [the competition] with more confidence and growth and intended to continue his pageant journey.