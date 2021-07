The Addams Family 2 trailer sets off on the scariest road trip ever

MGM’s First Trailer For Upcoming Addams Family 2 Animated Sequel Shows The Addams Clan Embarking On A Spooky, Crazy Journey Through The United States

The Addams Family 2 released its full trailer, showing everyone’s favorite spooky family embarking on a one-of-a-kind road trip. The film is a sequel to the 2019 reboot, a box office success, despite mixed reviews. The fun-loving, dark, and highly unusual take on the family was the perfect family movie, so it’s no surprise that MGM quickly jumped in to make a sequel. MGM has released the first trailer for the upcoming film, slated for release on October 1, which shows the Addams clan back in action. But when Gomez and Morticia notice that their two children, Wednesday and Pugsley, are getting older and no longer in touch with their parents, Gomez gets one of his crazy ideas: a motorhome road trip. “It’s hideous, it’s monstrous, it’s old camper Addams,” enthusiastically announces Gomez, whose comments Wednesday are cruel, even to him. Related: Cast Of Tim Burton’s Live-Action Addams Family Reboot While the kids are less than excited, the Addams family hit the road, stopping at national landmarks like Niagara Falls and the Grand Canyon. Of course, everyone is invited, including Uncle Fester, Cousin It, and more, to scare their fellow travelers. The star-studded vocal cast, includingChlo Grace Moretz, Oscar Isaac, Bette Midler, Snoop Dogg and many more will be back for the sequel.Check out the first trailer below. The originalAddams Familycartoons first appeared inThe New Yorkerin the 1930s, introducing fans to the wacky aristocrats who aren’t exactly the epitome of your typical American family. But given the accessibility of the animated story,Addams Family 2is sure to bring audiences back to the theater for a fun dose of Halloween spirit. Next: Why The Addams Family Didn’t Want To Use The Puberts Name Source: MGM Knives Out 2 Set Photo Reveals Another Returning Actor Besides Daniel Craig

