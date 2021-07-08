Chris Pratt’s indie comedy “The Black Belt” finds a director – The Hollywood Reporter





Paul Briganti, one of the main directors of Saturday Night Live, embarked on Chris Pratt’s independent comedy, The black belt. Pratt is playing and producing the project through his banner, Indivisible Productions, with his production partner Jon Schumacher. Monarch Media and its directors Steve Barnett and Alan Powell also produce, along with Vicky Patel, the executive of the company. Written as a specification by Randall Green, Black belt is described as a comedic coming-of-age story of a shy, unpretentious teenager seeking karate expertise, and the unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way. Pratt will play uncle. The screenplay is well regarded in Hollywood circles and made the 2020 edition of The Black List the list of the most popular non-produced screenplays in any given year. UTA Independent Film Group will oversee the sales and distribution of the films. Briganti is known for directing the filmed segments of SNL, many of which have gone viral. Among these were Melissa McCarthy as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer; Donald Glover in the rap video “Friendos”; Brad Pitt as Dr Anthony Fauci and the David Harbor Parody The Joker, “The Grumpy.” In making the announcement, Monarch’s Barnett noted that Briganti “is paving the way for the next generation of top comedy filmmakers.” The director called the script “timeless and hilarious,” joking, “It’s weird that they want me to make a movie about an anxious nerd because I was very cool and popular as a kid. Nobody. don’t check them, do you? “ While building her comedic resume, Briganti directed episodes of Chad, crazy ex-girlfriend and Adam ruins everything. He is replaced by UTA, Mosaic and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

