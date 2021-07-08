Entertainment
Hollywood Museum reopens with tribute to Ruta Lee
The legendary Ruta Lee was at the center of the star-studded launch of her memoir “Consider Your Ass Kissed” at the Hollywood Museum.
The 1st Event In over a year, Historic Hollywood Landmark Founder / President Donelle Dadigan and the Hollywood Museum have created what can only be described as a first-class celebration for Museum friend and supporter Ruta Lee, “the first of what we hope will be many return events at the Museum,” Ms. Dadigan said.
The Hollywood Museum has been closed since the end of February 2020. Reopening for a non-public event, by invitation only, to officially reopen the museums on August 4, with an event to launch a memoir entitled “Consider Your Ass Kissed “by television and film icon Ruta Lee, a woman who was not only a supporter of the museum, but also of Max Factor himself and his famous studio, when he was in charge of the museum. Hollywood elite, like Marilyn Monroe, Jean Harlow, Lucille Ball, Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Barbara Stanwyck, Rita Hayworth and many more.
Guests included Joely Fisher, George Chakiris, Alison Arngrim, Carolyn Hennesy, Michael Feinstein, Jerry Mathers, Ilene Graff, Darby Hinton, Bruce Vilanch, Kevin Spirtas, Lee Purcell, Diana Lansleen, Rico Anderson, Hank Garrett, Erin Murphy, Elaine Ballace, Geoffrey Mark, Kate Linder, Ruth and Anita Pointer, with guest speakers George Pennacchio and Ann Jillian
From classic to contemporary, Ruta Lee is certainly one of Hollywood’s most glamorous women. His memoir, titled “Consider Your Ass Kissed,” with Briton Publishing, reached No. 2 on Amazon, while still on pre-sale. It is a treasure trove of wonderful stories, rare first-hand anecdotes, and authentic memories of the entertainment industry. Playing roles in films such as “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” to “Funny Face”, Ruta has worked with many notable leading men including Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, Charles Bronson, James Garner, Johnny Carson, Fred Astaire, Robin Williams, Howard Keel, Bob Crane, Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack, etc. The iconic women she called friends, such as Rona Barrett, Phyllis Diller, Julie Newmar, Lucille Ball, Sally Fields, Gypsy Rose Lee and her best friend / Thalians co-chair, Debbie Reynolds. Including continued appearances on popular game shows, such as “The Hollywood Squares”, “Match Game” and “What’s My Line,” Ruta was one of the first game show hosts along with Alex Trebek on “High Rollers” (who wrote the striker for his book). Ms Lee’s career began as an opener at Grauman’s Chinese Theater, down the street from the Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor building, where Ms Lee recalls saving money to buy lipstick in his youth.
The ultimate destination for tourists and movie buffs, the Hollywood Museum (http://thehollywoodmuseum.com/) is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit and is home to over 10,000 true showbiz treasures and the largest collection of Hollywood costumes, star cars, props, posters, photographs and memorabilia to the world showcasing over 100 years of Hollywood history. The Hollywood Museum is also home to the world-famous Max Factor makeup rooms where Marilyn Monroe went platinum blonde and Lucille Ball perfected her iconic red hair.
Photo credit: Bill Dow courtesy of the Hollywood Museum
Lee purcell, Lee Road, Alison arngrim and Darby Hinton
Anne Jillian, George pennacchio, Donelle dadigan, Lee Road and Michael feinstein
Therese and Jerry Mather, Donelle dadigan, LA board member Mitch o’farrell and Alison arngrim
Ben Lazarone, Donelle dadigan and Ilene Graff
Anita Pointer, Anne Jillian and Ruth Pointer
Kate linder and Lee Road
Anne Jillian, Donelle dadigan, Leonardo & Alice Maltin and Patricia kelly
Host Donelle dadigan, Michael feinstein and Lee Road
