Alex Rodriguez is right here to make friends





Hey. Hey you. Are you listening Do you hear that? It’s here: Alex rodriguez is not here to find a date. He’s not messing around, or chasing the skirt, so to speak. He’s here to make friends. He is here to spend time with his boys. Are you listening [Jennifer Lopez]? Do you hear this, [Jenny]? Michel Rubin, The Philadelphia 76ers partner and all-round wealth mogul threw a 4th of July party in Bridgehampton this weekend. Besides Rodriguez, Jay Z was there, just like Beyonce and a number of other big names who know how to have fun at a great price. As always in July in the Hamptons. Sixth page and his bunch of happy talkers have this for us: A-Rod came to the party with his nephew Nick [Silva, who is an intern at the stars A-Rod Corp per LinkedIn]. He’s going to sit down with Jay-Z, Robert Kraft, and Rubin. Alex had not seen Jay since the start of the pandemic. And the crescendo: So all these girls surrounded their table. It was literally a crowd of beauties trying to get to Alex. And yet, A-Rod was not interested. He couldn’t be distracted, disturbed or tempted. All Alex did was relax with his nephew and Jay. He knew what was going on, but he kept it to himself. Who is this George Smiley from the Hamptons circuit? Who has Page Six on the speed dial for times like these? Is he an observant man who may have played for the Yankees before? Is it the intern? Is Jay-Z looking for a friend? Is she one of the crowd of beauties, despised but not too torn for that? He’s not looking for girls, added a second sympathetic neighborhood spy and friend of Rodriguez’s, but it’s good to know the girls are always interested. Who is this friendly neighborhood spy? To die of knowing. I think we can cross Jennifer Lopez off the list, since she wasn’t there but was in the Hamptons at the same time with her new man, Ben affleckWatermill, to be exact, where she has a house. They wore matching khaki outfits so they were pretty busy this weekend too. More great stories from Vanity Fair A season of messy vaccinated marriages has arrived

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2021/07/alex-rodriguez-is-just-here-to-make-friends

