Station 49 open for summer fun with new weekday schedules





By Emily Feek Looking for family summer fun in Birch Bay? Look no further than the Station 49 family entertainment center. As of June 23, Station 49, located at 4620 Birch Bay-Lynden Road, has been open daily for the summer with entertainment for all ages. The site includes a go-cart track, mini golf, arcade, miniature train ride and lounge. They also host weekly comedy nights and live music. Owner Dale Giffen manages the park with his family. Although the park has changed ownership a few times, it has always been owned by a member of the Giffen family. His wife, Sheila, greets customers at the front desk where they manage the appetizers and sell snacks. Their son, Brayden, graduated from Arizona State University and is helping out for the summer. Dale and his father, Don, remember the park from 1962, the year of the Seattle World’s Fair; the family owns some of the bumper cars shown at the fair, although they are no longer in use. “They’re not as safe as today’s go-karts,” Dale noted. “We kept the original karts for nostalgia.” Until summer 2020, the park was called Miniature World Family Fun Center. The Giffens renamed the park in honor of the miniature train, which has been part of the park since 1994, and its location along the 49th parallel. In addition to last year’s rebranding, the Giffens have added a lounge to the park, in line with the park’s western theme. The lounge hadn’t been used much until this year. “Last year we opened on July 4, but everything was closed,” Dale said. “There was nothing we could do, so there was really nothing to do here.” This summer, however, the show is open and in full swing with weekly events. Station 49 has comedy nights every Thursday, line dances every Friday, and live music every weekend. Although this is a recent addition, the events have been well received by customers, Dale said. “For starters, we were very happy,” Dale said of the new site. In the future, they are also looking to add country swing dancing on Thursdays. As they add new events and invite artists, the Giffens want to ensure that Station 49 remains a family destination. The park also accepts dogs as long as dogs are kept on a leash. The best thing about owning Station 49 is being part of the community, Dale said. He hopes to bring more people to Birch Bay with Station 49 and is invested in the growth and development of the community. True to its word, Station 49’s website, station49.fun, also promotes other businesses in Birch Bay. “We want all businesses to thrive in Birch Bay because businesses struggle in the winter,” Dale said. “We are happy to see stores open this year.

