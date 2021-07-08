Britney Spears’ mother Lynne speaks out after lawyer asks to resign

Britney spearsmother joins the chorus of voices entering the fray of her guardianship saga, imploring the court to allow her daughter to choose a new lawyer of her choice.

The pop star’s denunciation in court last month of her abusive guardianship, in which she criticized her father, management and duty counsel, resulted in a drastic change in her case on Tuesday: her long-time lawyer date wants to resign.

Samuel Ingham III has asked to resign, according to documents in his Los Angeles Estates Court file obtained by USA TODAY on Tuesday.

Now Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears has asked the judge to allow her daughter to hire her own lawyer or have the judge appoint one of her choices. Under California law, protected persons are not automatically entitled to hire their own private attorneys. But it can be allowed in certain circumstances, such as a procedure to terminate a guardianship, as the singer has requested.

Lynne Spears, who is not in the Guardianship, argues in the petition, obtained by USA TODAY, that based on Britney Spears’ testimony at the June hearing, her daughter has the ability to make her own decisions and deserves a lawyer to it. choice.

“It goes without saying that before the Court, for example, the question of the termination of

guardianship, (Britney Spears) must be allowed to consult with the lawyer of her choice, ”reads her petition.

Britney Spears’ lawyer asks to abandon his guardianship file after 13 years

Ingham has represented Spears for the past 13 years, under California trusteeship, or state appointed trusteeship, without any control over his finances and other important decisions in his life.

If Judge Brenda Penny signs the order, it won’t come into effect until after she appoints a new lawyer for Spears. California law also allows judges to appoint attorneys for Tories instead of allowing them to appoint their own.

Ingham did not provide any details of the reason for his resignation in documents other than “the appointment of a (new) council to represent the Curator is necessary to protect his interests”.

Ingham did not resend USA TODAY messages.

Ingham’s move follows a hearing on June 23 in which Britney Spears accused her father, James Jamie Spears, co-curator of her finances, and her “management” of abusing control of her life and about her career, including intimate decisions like whether she can remarry or have her IUD removed.

Despite her powerful statement that she wanted all of Guardianship to end, Britney Spears claimed Ingham never told her she could achieve that goal by filing a petition. She said she was unaware that she had to file a specific document to break free from the stresses that have weighed on her life since 2008 after suffering a public mental health crisis.

There is no such request in his public court record. Instead, Ingham in recent weeks has only filed a petition to remove Jamie Spears from his trusteeship, a petition he told the court Britney Spears had requested. Judge Penny last week declined to approve it, at least for now.

Since Britney Spears’ impassioned speech last month, questions have been raised as to whether Ingham’s work for her was flawed or inadequate.

Curator Jodi Montgomery calls for 24/7 security, paid for by Spears’ estate

Although Britney Spears ‘personal curator Jodi Montgomery did not answer questions about Ingham’s desire to resign, her attorneys’ publicist released a statement on Tuesday claiming that Montgomery herself was not resigning from l ‘case. In fact, she said Britney asked her to continue, despite the 39-year-old star’s criticism of Montgomery during her court hearing.

(Montgomery) remains committed to firmly supporting Ms Spears in any way possible as part of her role as person curator. Just yesterday, Ms. Spears asked Ms. Montgomery to continue serving. Montgomery will continue to serve as curator for as long as Ms Spears and the court wish, the statement issued to USA TODAY by Lauriann Wrights attorney Jack Ketsoyan said.

Montgomery on Wednesday asked the court to allow Britney Spears’ estate to pay for her 24/7 security, citing a “marked increase” in threatening emails, calls, texts and social media posts since the June 23 hearing, which was “illegally broadcast”. , broadcast and replayed to an incredibly large audience “in violation of the judge’s orders.

According to the petition, obtained by USA TODAY, Montgomery and his lawyer say many messages threaten violence and even death against Montgomery. Although she already has a security, she says it needs to be upgraded and she wants the judge to approve the spending of Britney Spears’ estate, now estimated at nearly $ 60 million, as soon as possible.

The petition also included “a true and correct copy of a text message” between Britney Spears and Montgomery, in which she told Montgomery “I must remain as the person’s co-curator.”

Bessemer Trust asks to step down as co-custodian; Manager Larry Rudolph resigns

Meanwhile, wealth management firm Bessemer Trust, which was supposed to be co-custodian with his father on his financial affairs, abruptly asked to pull out of the case last week and got permission from Judge Penny. . Bessemer requested the change after Britneys’ complaints about her guardianship, citing a change in circumstances, according to court documents filed Thursday and obtained by USA TODAY.

And on Monday, longtime Britney Spears manager Larry Rudolph reportedly announced his resignation in a letter to his curators, citing the pop icon’s intention to “officially retire” from music.

Rudolph told his father and Montgomery he was resigning because he realized Britney’s displeasure and reluctance to perform under the tutelage.

The letter was published by Deadline and The envelope. In it, Rudolph said Britney Spears told her in 2019 that she intended to take an indefinite break from work, and now that she has reiterated that desire, she no longer needs a manager. In January 2019, Spears abruptly suspended his residence in Las Vegas because of his father’s health problems. She hasn’t played since.

Last year she released a deluxe version of their 2016 album, “Glory”, which included a new single with the Backstreet Boys.

Rudolph and Jamie Spears’ lawyer Vivian Thoreen did not return the USA TODAY messages.

The last:Britney Spears called 911 to report abuse a day before her shocking testimony, according to the New Yorker

Rudolph and Ingham’s resignations follow abreathtaking investigation published Saturday by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for The New Yorker, who provided new details about Britney Spears’ fight to break free from her restrictive tutelage. The report alleged that she called 911 to report herself as a victim of abuse of guardianship, a day before the singer was released. shocking testimony from the court on June 23during which she described herself as traumatized and depressed.

Rudolph, who led Spears from 1998 to 2004 and again from 2008, emphasized in 2019 the need to puthis physical and emotional well-being before his career, adding that he had no intention of convincing her to work if she couldn’t take it.

“I don’t want her to work again until she’s ready, physically, mentally and passionately,” he said. “If that moment never returns, it will never come again. I neither want nor ability to make her work again. I’m only there for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever wants to work again, I’m here to tell him if it’s a good idea or a bad idea.

He added: “I have a role in Britney’s life. I’m her manager. She calls me if and when she wants to work. Other than that, I’m not involved in anything else. Not the guardianship, not his medical treatment, not his children. Nothing else. “

In his new letter to the Spears Conservatives, Rudolph again noted that he had “never” been a part of the Trusteeship or its operations, which he said meant he was “unaware. many details “.

“I was originally hired at Britneys’ request to help manage and assist her in her career,” he wrote. necessary.”

Last week, Judge Penny rejected the singer’s request to remove her father from his position as sole curator for the time being. A day later, Judge Penny approved a petition from wealth management firm Bessemer Trust to step down as co-financial curator of Britney Spears alongside her father.

According to the documents, Bessemer Trust said he believed Spears’ guardianship was “voluntary” and that she had consented to the cabinet acting as co-curator, until the singer publicly revealed that ‘she wants the arrangement to end at the June 23 hearing.

Spears’ father and Bessemer Trust had control over his estate, while professional restaurateur Montgomery has control over him. The next court hearing in the Spears Guardianship case is set for July 14. Documents filed by Ingham and his law firm on Tuesday, in which they asked to be relieved of their duties and a new lawyer appointed, are likely to be considered by the judge at this hearing.

“I will always be incredibly proud of what we have accomplished in our 25 years together,” concluded Rudolph in his letter. “I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, as I always have been.”

Contribution: Kim Willis, Cydney Henderson and Maeve McDermott

