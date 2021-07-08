Sharon Stone’s Hot Girl Summer With 25-Year-Old Rapper





After recently opening up to a love-seeking magazine, Sharon Stone may have found it. Or if not love, the 63-year-old “Basic Instinct” star may have found a way to have some fun this summer, in the company of RMR, a 25-year-old rap star in the making. Reports say Stone has been dating the rapper for several months, with page six saying the two have been “canooding” at parties and had “multiple dates” last month in hot spots in Los Angeles. Sharon Stone, 63, “hangs out” with 25-year-old rapper RMR https://t.co/LckDo4VmpA pic.twitter.com/ru4i4aFoIy – Sixth page (@PageSix) July 6, 2021 She’s definitely having a hot summer for the girls, a source told Page Six about her time with RMR, whose signature look is to wear a ski mask on her face. They were hanging out with Drakes (artist) PND, and they were canoiding and popping bottles. They were dancing to hip-hop. Chris Brown was also there, ”Page Six reported. A representative for Stone told the Daily Mail they had “no comment” on the subject. The Daily Mail said there were photos suggesting that “romance is in the air” – or at the very least a very loving friendship. A photo shared on Instagram shows the rapper, who is from Atlanta and whose real name is unknown, with his arm around Stone. In another shot, she is wearing one of her ski masks. Even though Stone is decades older than RMR, he thinks she’s “cool as (expletive),” the source said. He has “respect” for the former model who broke through the 1990s with her iconic performance as a suspected, sexy and outspoken serial killer in “Basic Instinct”. “They are enjoying each other’s company right now and hanging out,” the source added. “They have a good time together. They’re on the same frequency, and it’s a very unique friendship. The Daily Mail reported that RMR, who now lives in Los Angeles, rose to fame with his 2020 song “Rascal”. He signed with Warner Records and worked with Jamie Foxx and Amber Rose on his music videos. Stone, mother of three sons aged 14 to 21, recently told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m looking for someone who wants to have a caring, compassionate and loving relationship just like everyone else.” The Oscar nominee was also open to looking for men to date on the Bumble dating app in 2019. That’s when she found out her account had been closed because some users didn’t. could not believe that the famous sex symbol would use a dating app. , therefore, his account must have been false. I went on the @bumble dating and they closed my account.

Some users reported that it couldn’t be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusive?

Don’t exclude me from the hive – Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019 Stone was previously married to television producer Michael Greenburg in the 1980s and to Phil Bronstein, former editor of the San Francisco Chronicle, from 1998 to 2003. During the marriage, Stone lived part of the time in San Francisco. The “Casino” star also dated country singer Dwight Yoakam, producer William MacDonald, director Barry Josephson, model Martin Mica, actor David DeLuise and real estate mogul Angelo Boffa. She was briefly engaged to producer Bob Wagner in the 1990s.

