$ 25 opens the door to the LA Academy Museum this fall





The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opens to the public in late September so adult visitors have $ 25 at the ready. The LA Museum announced ticketing information on Wednesday. Advance reservations for timed tickets can be made at museums website or via its app starting August 5 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific. (The app will launch on August 3.) Seniors can visit for $ 19; students $ 15. Members of the museum and visitors under the age of 17 can enter for free. For comparison, general adult admission to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art next door is $ 20 for LA County residents. General adult admission to the Peterson Automotive Museum, directly across from the Academy Museum, costs $ 16. The $ 482 million The Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum, which considers itself America’s largest institution dedicated to exploring the art and science of filmmaking and filmmaking, will debut with the main exhibition Stories of Cinema on the myriad stories of the film industry. Museums collection of more than 8,000 objects, as well as the library and archives of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences, includes original scripts, costumes and props including the Wizard of Oz ruby ​​red slippers as well as production design drawings, photographs, posters and films. The inaugural special exhibition is a retrospective of Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki. Path to Cinema: Highlights From the Richard Balzar Collection will explore pre-cinema optical amusements and wonder devices dating back to the 17th century, including zootropes, praxinoscopes and the Lumire Cinmatograph. Backdrop: An invisible art, in a two-story gallery, presents Mt. Alfred Hitchcocks North by Northwest Rushmore backdrop. I know that everyone involved in the development and opening of the Academy Museum shares my immense enthusiasm to finally be able to invite the community to explore our exhibits and programs., Museum director Bill Kramer said in a statement. We are deeply grateful to all of our supporters who have helped bring us to this important milestone and to the Hobson / Lucas Family Foundation, whose support in honor of the Honorary Administrator of the Academy Museum, Sid Ganis, we made it possible to offer free entry to visitors. 17 and under. A separate exhibit, in which visitors walk through an immersive experience simulating their acceptance of an Oscar on stage, features an additional $ 15 ticket. However, a multi-screen video installation, in the Spielberg Family Gallery on the lobby level, will be free without a general admission ticket. When it opens on September 30, the museum will follow the latest COVID-19 public health guidelines. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

