



Some early press reactions to The Suicide Squad appear in a new TV spot, praising James Gunn’s upcoming DCEU film for its action and spectacle.

The R-rated James Gunns sequel / reboot is slated for release in the US on August 6, bringing Gunns' signature style and a menagerie of obscure DC characters to the big screen. The suicide squad features a star-studded ensemble cast featuring Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney and Peter Capaldi. Gunns' strong track record may seem sufficient on paper to ensure the success of The suicide squad, but the film still had its share of skeptics. This is mainly due to the poor quality of David Ayers Suicide Squad was received upon release – an issue largely attributed to the same type of studio interference from Warner Bros. which led to the theatrical cut of Justice League. The DCEU has also been quite inconsistent over the past few years, making it difficult to predict which projects will win praise and which will fail.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: The Suicide Squad: Who’s Behind Project Starfish – Every Theory According to some initial critical reactions, The suicide squad it looks like it’s going in the right direction. A new trailer for the film aired on the Euro 2020 semi-final half-time show England v Denmark and included reactions from BBC Radio 1s Ali lead, who called the movie A mind-blowing show, and Digital spy, which gave the film 4/5 stars. Of course, given that these reactions were selected by Warner Bros. specifically for the purposes of the television commercial, they may not be indicative of the general critical sentiment towards the film. The studio would obviously be ill advised to share unfavorable thoughts on The suicide squad, and no further reaction or criticism has been made public at this time. Until now, The suicide squad it certainly looks like it has a lot to offer. The film brings back some of the most popular characters from the Ayers movie, such as Robbies Harley Quinn, Davis Amanda Waller, Kinnamans Rick Flag, and Cortneys Captain Boomerang, while also making some exciting additions like Elbas Bloodsport and Cenas Peacemaker. Gunns has had great success with comic book sets previously in his guardians of the galaxy movies and trailers of The suicide squad teased a great mix of colorful style from those movies and a new darker tone. Leading to Suicide squads out, Gunn has also stated on several occasions that the film is one of his favorite films. The DCEU has been on a roll lately with Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyders Justice League. Yes The suicide squad can effectively balance Gunns’ flamboyant style with more grounded action and practical effects, it could be the franchise’s most mind-boggling spectacle to date. Next: Suicide Squad 2 Trailer Confirms Major Villain Theory Source: Ali lead, BBC Radio 1 / Digital Spy Knives Out 2 Set Photo Reveals Another Returning Actor Besides Daniel Craig

