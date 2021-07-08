Laid-back day in Como – The Minnesota Daily





The Daily Day Guide plans your perfect day in a Twin Cities neighborhood so you don’t have to.

Believe it or not, Southeast Como is home to more than basement parties and Row House (RIP) concerts. The Minneapolis neighborhood, just outside of Dinkytown, has a more laid-back vibe with one-of-a-kind vintage and streetwear shops and laid-back restaurants you can explore when you fancy that residential campus vibe. Caffeine Black Coffee and Waffle Bar: You might know the Black Coffee and Waffle bar because of their infamous sweet and savory waffles, but their cafe menu is just as extensive and tasty as their waffle menu. They source their coffee beans from Vitality Roasting, which is known to only roast five pounds at a time. They also make their own flavoring syrups on site. During the day, natural light shines through the large front window, giving the space a warm and bright vibe for the perfect breakfast and coffee with friends. At night, the fairy lights light up and the moonlight serves as a place of relaxation or study. Shop Piff: If you’re a self-proclaimed hype beast or just love to look at cool shoes and clothes, be sure to upgrade to Piff. Piff is a streetwear store that sells everything from Yeezy slides to Supreme skateboards. If you’re looking to get rid of those old Jordan 1s as well, Piff is open to buy, sell, and trade. Water Wave TV: Across from Piff, Water Wave TV is also another place to buy and sell shoes. Water Wave TV has a larger vintage t-shirt and inventory of Minnesota-based brands. If you’re feeling daring, head over to their website to purchase a mystery box. These mystery boxes range from $ 150 to $ 500, where you can choose to purchase a box containing shoes or clothing. Publicity = Eat Ramen Kazama: With a menu that extends beyond ramen to desserts like slices of St. John’s Wort pancake, this cozy spot is a great place to recharge after a long day. If you go here in the evening they also serve beer and wine. Relax Van Cleve Park: Van Cleve Park has a lot of different spaces to offer for any kind of park outing you are looking for. If you feel like getting active, invite friends over and play kickball on the baseball fields or have a game of football on the grass field. You can also find a shady spot under a tree and read a good book, or invite friends to join you for a picnic. Van Cleve is the perfect place to take a break and reconnect with a bit of nature when the college campus can start to look like a concrete jungle. To drink Blue Door Pub: If you’re over 21 and want to enjoy a hot summer night with food and friends, head to the outdoor patio at the Blue Door Pub. Honorable mentions for the drinks are the Fulton Blood Orange Seltzer and the War Pigs Foggy Geezer and all drinks cost anywhere from $ 2 to up to $ 8 for a bottle of wine. They also offer a happy hour for the first and last hour of each opening day. Make sure to save room for food as the Blue Door Pub is home to the Blucy, which is their own version of a Juicy Lucy. Publicity =

