Animated Content Explosion as Funimation Comes to VIZIO SmartCast | Business

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the Funimation app, the premier destination streaming service for anime, will soon be available on VIZIO’s SmartCast platform. Soon, millions of viewers across America will be able to join the Funimation fan community and enjoy over 13,000 hours of anime episodes, movies, extras and trending shows from Japan like My hero university, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fruit Basket, Black Clover, and The attack of the Titans, all on demand, subtitled and / or dubbed.

The streaming service also includes fan favorites and anime classics like Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist:fraternity and A piece. Funimation has just launched its hot summer season, with over 20 new and returning series as well as worldwide success. ,Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The movie: Mugen Train, which arrived on the service last month after hitting theaters this spring.

Now fans can enjoy a true cinematic experience thanks to the incredible picture quality and premium sound experience from VIZIO. VIZIO TVs deliver the deepest blacks and highest peak brightness in their class with unbeatable 4K HDR picture in V-Series models, with Quantum Color technology on Quantum M-Series TVs, Quantum P series and P series Quantum X and with the latest collection of TVs, Funimation is just a voice command with the VIZIO voice remote control.

A cinematic experience is not just about picture quality, but immersive audio as well. By pairing a VIZIO SmartCast TV with one of VIZIO’s award-winning soundbars, Funimation fans will not only see every detail, but also experience Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound from floor to ceiling. totally immersive and moving.

VIZIO is committed to delivering the best possible content to audiences of all genres, said Katherine Pond, VIZIO vice president of business development. We were excited to bring the Funimation movies and TV shows to life for millions of SmartCast anime fans in their own homes like never before.

Our partnership with VIZIO now complements Funimations’ availability on all major distribution platforms and truly allows us to be where every fan is, said Kaliel Roberts, Product Manager at Funimation Global Group. Whether or not its text-to-speech navigation, search capabilities, or curated recommendations, the personalized Funimation user experience for anime fans on VIZIO will be amazing.

Funimation is available in over 50 countries, including the United States and Canada, starting at $ 5.99 per month, and a Premium Plus version available for $ 7.99 per month. VIZIO SmartCast users can find the Funimation streaming service in the app row on the SmartCast home screen.

In addition to the Funimation streaming app, VIZIO offers convenient access to onscreen apps like Apple TV +, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount +, Peacock, Prime Video, and YouTube TV. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop right on the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continually improving the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, while staying healthy and safe in their homes.

