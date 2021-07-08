Entertainment
Animated Content Explosion as Funimation Comes to VIZIO SmartCast | Business
IRVINE, Calif & CULVER CITY, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 7, 2021–
VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced that the Funimation app, the premier destination streaming service for anime, will soon be available on VIZIO’s SmartCast platform. Soon, millions of viewers across America will be able to join the Funimation fan community and enjoy over 13,000 hours of anime episodes, movies, extras and trending shows from Japan like My hero university, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fruit Basket, Black Clover, and The attack of the Titans, all on demand, subtitled and / or dubbed.
Funimation comes to VIZIO SmartCast (Photo: Business Wire)
The streaming service also includes fan favorites and anime classics like Cowboy Bebop, Fullmetal Alchemist:fraternity and A piece. Funimation has just launched its hot summer season, with over 20 new and returning series as well as worldwide success. ,Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The movie: Mugen Train, which arrived on the service last month after hitting theaters this spring.
Now fans can enjoy a true cinematic experience thanks to the incredible picture quality and premium sound experience from VIZIO. VIZIO TVs deliver the deepest blacks and highest peak brightness in their class with unbeatable 4K HDR picture in V-Series models, with Quantum Color technology on Quantum M-Series TVs, Quantum P series and P series Quantum X and with the latest collection of TVs, Funimation is just a voice command with the VIZIO voice remote control.
A cinematic experience is not just about picture quality, but immersive audio as well. By pairing a VIZIO SmartCast TV with one of VIZIO’s award-winning soundbars, Funimation fans will not only see every detail, but also experience Dolby Atmos and DTS: X sound from floor to ceiling. totally immersive and moving.
VIZIO is committed to delivering the best possible content to audiences of all genres, said Katherine Pond, VIZIO vice president of business development. We were excited to bring the Funimation movies and TV shows to life for millions of SmartCast anime fans in their own homes like never before.
Our partnership with VIZIO now complements Funimations’ availability on all major distribution platforms and truly allows us to be where every fan is, said Kaliel Roberts, Product Manager at Funimation Global Group. Whether or not its text-to-speech navigation, search capabilities, or curated recommendations, the personalized Funimation user experience for anime fans on VIZIO will be amazing.
Funimation is available in over 50 countries, including the United States and Canada, starting at $ 5.99 per month, and a Premium Plus version available for $ 7.99 per month. VIZIO SmartCast users can find the Funimation streaming service in the app row on the SmartCast home screen.
In addition to the Funimation streaming app, VIZIO offers convenient access to onscreen apps like Apple TV +, Disney +, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount +, Peacock, Prime Video, and YouTube TV. It also includes support for Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in Chromecast, allowing viewers to stream, control and share content from their phone, tablet or laptop right on the big screen. VIZIO SmartCast is continually improving the platform with new features and content, so users have endless entertainment options, while staying healthy and safe in their homes.
About Funimation
If it’s anime, it’s Funimation.
As the market leader in anime, we pride ourselves on providing fans with incredible experiences on TV, feature films, events, collectibles, and the Funimation app.
Based in the US and connected by a global network, our anime-obsessed team serves the fandom in over 52 countries and 10 languages. With over 400 team members, we’ve built a global community where fans and their passion will always have a place to belong.
Funimation is an independent joint venture between US company Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japans Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Sony Group Corporation, based in Tokyo.
Visit funimation.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to provide immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is leading the future of TVs with its integrated platform of advanced smart TVs and the powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a range of innovative soundbars that provide consumers with a high audio experience. The VIZIO platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to dynamically target and deliver ads to a growing audience that is moving further and further away from linear television.
For more information visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
CONTACT: Press contact for VIZIO:
Melissa Hourigan
Fabric media
720-608-1919
[email protected] Press Contact for Funimation:
Brian Eley
