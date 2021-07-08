Shamrock Capital Closes First Debt Opportunities Fund Targeting Content Industries | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 7, 2021– Shamrock Capital (Shamrock) today announced the definitive closing of Shamrock Capital Debt Opportunities Fund I, LP (SCDOF I), a $ 196 million fund focused on building lending structures to owners of intellectual property rights of entertainment. The Shamrocks Debt Fund targets owners of entertainment intellectual property in the film, television, music, games, sports media and other content industries. SCDOF I is managed by the Partners of Shamrock and other investment professionals in Los Angeles, California. Shamrock manages total assets of approximately $ 3.8 billion. We really appreciate the strong support we have received from existing and new sponsors, especially in light of the difficult fundraising environment over the past year, said Patrick Russo, partner at Shamrock. We see this new fund as a natural extension of our content acquisition strategy which allows us to offer option and flexibility to content owners. As we continue to invest in premium content rights, we believe Shamrock is well positioned to be a long-term partner for artists, content companies, and other entertainment intellectual property owners. SCDOF’s sponsors are made up of a diverse mix of pension funds, foundations and leading financial institutions. Shamrock did not use a placement agent for SCDOF I. In addition to the close, Shamrock also announced that Nick Khoury and Aaron Wizenfeld will both hold the title of vice president as the company continues to expand its content-related investment strategies. Mr. Khoury was promoted within Shamrock Capital to the position of Senior Partner Vice President. Nick has been with Shamrock since 2016 and focuses on investment strategies related to business content. Prior to joining Shamrock, Nick was an investment banking partner at Imperial Capital. Mr. Wizenfeld joins the Shamrock Capital content team with over 15 years of media, entertainment and investing experience, spanning investment banking and corporate development. Prior to joining Shamrock, Aaron was Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at United Talent Agency. Prior to UTA, Aaron was an investment banker for ten years at Houlihan Lokey, Mesa Securities (acquired by Houlihan Lokey) and Deutsche Bank, primarily directing and executing media and entertainment transactions. We are excited to expand our team with the promotion of Nicks and Aaron joining us as we continue to expand our content strategy. Their depth of experience in media, entertainment and transactions in the content industries is perfectly suited to help us seize the growing number of opportunities that we see in the global content landscape, said Patrick Russo. About Shamrock Capital Shamrock Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment firm with approximately $ 3.8 billion in assets under management. Shamrock invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications and related industries through a multi-fund strategy focused on private equity investments and ownership of entertainment intellectual property rights. Shamrock was originally founded in 1978 as the family-owned investment company of the late Roy E. Disney and has since grown into an institution-backed business with a group of leading investors including endowment funds, foundations and pension funds. Shamrock joins forces with strong management teams and takes an active and collaborative approach to create value in every investment. Shamrocks’ current private equity investments include Ad Results Media, Adweek, Appetize, Bayard Advertising, Branded Cities, Canopy Spectrum, DeCurtis, Excel Sports Management, Iyuno-SDI Group, Learn on Demand Systems, Maple Media, Mobilitie, Omega Wireless , Pixellot and Wpromouvoir. In addition, Shamrock has a diverse portfolio of premium content comprised of economic interest in over 800 films, over 1,000 TV episodes and over 20,000 musical compositions. For more information visit www.shamrockcap.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005004/en/ CONTACT: Jaimee Pavie Prosek Partners for Shamrock Capital [email protected] 310-695-1413 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES SOURCE: Shamrock Capital Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/07/2021 09h00 / DISC: 07/07/2021 09:01 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005004/en

