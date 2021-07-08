Joker director Todd Phillips lists Wallace Neff estate in Beverly Hills for $ 34.5 million – The Hollywood Reporter





One of Hollywood’s highest-grossing filmmakers, Todd Phillips has hoisted his lavish, prominent estate in the coveted Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills, Calif., To the marketplace with a hit price of $ 34.5 million . It doesn’t take a math genius to calculate that the asking price is exactly double the $ 17.25 million that was paid to Paradigm Talent Agency President Sam Gores for the property in May 2012, right between releases. Phillips Coin – wrote and directed the second and third installments of The Hangover franchise that has transported more than $ 1.4 billion in global box office receipts. Since he made The Hangover films, Phillips wrote and directed the modestly successful film Dogs of war, produced the smash hit A star is born, which racked up nearly $ 450 million in global gross receipts against a production budget of $ 36 million, and, more impressively, directed and produced the mega-hit The Joker, which has grossed nearly $ 1.1 billion since its release in 2019. Phillips’ handful of upcoming projects include production of the Ron Howard-directed thriller The repairer and the love story written by Bradley Cooper Maestro, as well as writing and producing a highly anticipated sequel to The Joker. The multi-structure complex of just over three-quarters of an acre comprises two separate plots anchored by a sprawling Spanish colonial mansion designed by the famous architect Wallace neff and completed in 1928. With many original details carefully preserved and restored, the estate is fully equipped with all modern amenities and new luxuries to be expected in a property of this expense and scale, including up-to-date technology. the smart home and a formidable security system. The property is listed jointly with Jade mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Burn Williams and Rayni williams of The Beverly Hills Estates. Nestled behind secure gates and a carefully trimmed hedge amid lush gardens, the grandly proportioned and comfortably appointed main residence is ready for both formal and casual receptions. The circular foyer is dominated by a floating staircase that winds down to the second floor; the huge formal living room features a hand-stenciled exposed wood ceiling, as well as a stately fireplace almost tall enough to stand on; a wood-paneled bookcase works well for intimate conversations and quiet contemplations; and the surprisingly casual dining area sports custom hardwood floors and a custom leaded glass window. Less closed-off but no less luxurious family spaces include a gourmet kitchen and a family room converted into a children’s playroom with a groin vaulted ceiling and a few gigantic arched windows that connect to the backyard. There is a second family bedroom on the second floor with a few family rooms with private bathrooms and a serene master suite with spacious covered terrace and vintage style bathroom. One of the complex’s three outbuildings houses a fitness room topped with a skylight and a solarium next to raised gardens for growing herbs and vegetables. A two-story structure by the pool houses the garage and a home office / guest suite on the second floor with fireplace, while another two-story building has two more guest suites above it. ‘a high-tech screening room on the ground floor reminiscent of an opulent period Golden Cinema with seats upholstered in sumptuous blood red velvet. Red tuna The landscaped grounds include boxwood-lined walkways and expansive lawns dotted with mature trees, formal gardens with a large reflecting pool, and a lattice-shaded poolside lounge with padded built-in seating. ‘other side of an outdoor fireplace. Tax records show Phillips and his family also own a three-bedroom pied-à-terre in a trendy refurbished pre-war apartment building in the heart of Greenwich Village in New York which was salvaged over the summer 2012 for just under $ 4.4 million. This story first appeared on Sale.com, which includes additional photos.

