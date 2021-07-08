Megan Fox talks about being hypersexualized by Hollywood





Megan Fox, the outspoken “Transformers” star who seemed to flare up in Hollywood after denouncing the hypersexualization of women in the industry, is experiencing a resurgence. “It’s kind of like being a phoenix, like being raised from the ashes,” Fox said. says Instyle. The raven-haired actress, 35, spoke to the magazine about being vindicated in a #Metoo Hollywood article, where the script has rocked and women object to being objectified. In a 2009 interview with Wonderland magazine, she broke the Tinseltown omerta and criticized Transformers director Michael Bay, saying he wanted to be like Hitler on his sets and suggesting she was upset with the way that he had filmed it lasciviously. Megan Fox poses for sultry photoshoot in Instyle Magazine PHOTO BY Alex Harper It was withdrawn from the third installment of the franchise, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”, and Bay told GQ that executive producer Steven Spielberg was behind the directive. “I was taken outside, stoned and murdered at one point,” she said of the past decade. “And then suddenly everyone’s like, ‘Wait a second. We shouldn’t have done that. Let’s bring her back. “ She partially retired from the Hollywood scene after “Jennifer’s Body” – a racy 2009 film that was a comedic horror film but heralded as a racy thriller. Fox also married “90210” star Brian Austin Green with whom she had three children. But she said she had a revelation while filming the 2020 movie “Rogue” in South Africa. “I took all my crystals and set up my little temple in my room. I turned on this huge TV, and ‘Jonah Hex’ was on, which was filmed in the press. It was supposed to be terrible. She realized that the criticism was overblown. “That night I lay awake and vowed that I would never live a day in my life again because of fear. I came home and my whole life changed. I got divorced and started working more and doing more things, ”said Fox, who is also in a High-profile relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. “Then it all literally exploded from there,” she said. “It’s kind of like being a phoenix, like being raised from the ashes,” Fox said of his resurgence. PHOTO BY Alex Harper Her work in “Jonah Hex” and “Jennifer’s Body” has also been praised online by younger women for seeing it from a more modern, feminist perspective. In her next act, she plans to be just as ruthless. “I won’t lie, I want to find a Marvel or DC character that I’ve always wanted to play, and make one,” she said, adding, “People hate you as an actor for this because it doesn’t get you the big rewards. I don’t give fk. Give me an MTV award. I don’t need a fucking BAFTA.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/07/megan-fox-speaks-out-about-being-hypersexualized-by-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos