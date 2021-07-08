Ocean City Boardwalk Packs in Weekday Family Entertainment





By MADDY VITALE Tourists looking for something exciting and different to do during the week don’t have to look far. All they have to do is hit the Ocean City Boardwalk for some fun all summer long with Mummers Night on Tuesday, which started July 6, and Family Night filled with family fun on Thursday. Events take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on the promenade between 6th and 14th streets. Wes Kazmarck, president of the Boardwalk Merchants Association, said things were getting back to normal as the pandemic abated. All of the traditional things that make Ocean City special are coming back and Mummers Night and Family Night are a big part of it, he noted. Kazmarck said that by watching the boardwalk each day with a flurry of activity, it seems like everyone is coming back to Ocean City to visit. People are really excited to be here, he said. We want to continue our momentum. Mummers Night and Family Night are back to add to the summer excitement on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Kazmarck stressed that this was a special summer, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic created fears and led to temporary business closures last year. Everyone was on the alert last year. Everyone had to wear masks and people were afraid of the risks, he explained. Everyone was walking on eggshells. But this year looks like Ocean City as we know it. For years, family-friendly events have created what Ocean City is and draw generations of families to the resort year after year, officials said. Ocean City is all about families, family activities and traditions. For more than 25 years, Mummers have participated in Family Nights and Mummers Night on the Ocean City Boardwalk and have been loved by generations, said Michele Gillian, executive director of the Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce. The Americas Greatest Family Resort embraces the tradition of Mummers families, continued Gillian. That’s what Ocean City is. She explained that the Mummers were originally part of family home evenings on Thursdays. They were so popular that we started Mummers Night on Tuesday. It’s fun to see everyone dance with them, she said. You will often see three generations – grandparents, parents and children, laughing and dancing together, creating memories they will cherish forever. You can’t help but smile when you see them strutting down the promenade. Mummers and Family Nights run until August 26. For more information call 1-800-Beach-NJ or visit OceanCityVacations.com. Also stay up to date with the Ocean City app.

