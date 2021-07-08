Ticket booth at Du Quoin State Fair open for grandstand entertainment tickets





The DuQuoin State Fair box office is now open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays for in-person grandstand tickets for the upcoming Du Quoin State Fair. Tickets are still available on www.ticketmaster.com, which started selling them in December. Spectators who purchase grandstand tickets will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Du Quoin State Fair from being held. “We are only 65 days from the start of the Du Quoin State Fair and look forward to welcoming returning visitors to the field,” said Josh Gross, director of the Du Quoin State Fair. “The 2021 grandstands lineup includes some amazing and diverse numbers that we’re excited to bring to Southern Illinois. We encourage everyone to purchase their tickets now that we’re open to in-person purchases.” The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 27 to September 7. 6. Entrance to the fair is free. The range of stands • En Vogue kicks off on Saturday August 28. The R&B group has been entertaining with their soul-infused voice and class for over 30 years. Tickets: level 2, $ 15; Level 1, $ 20. • Sunday August 29th will feature legendary Champaign rockers, REO Speedwagon. With hits like “I Can’t Fight This Feeling Anymore” and “Keep on Loving You”, fans will have a night of nostalgia. Accompanied by guests Rob Ickes and the Trey Hensley Duo. Tickets: level 2, $ 25; Level 1, $ 35. • Modern country music artist Hardy will bring his boisterous, rowdy style to Du Quoin on Monday August 30th. The CMA and ACM nominated songwriter will perform his hits “One Beer” and “Rednecker”. Local band Murphy 500 will open for Hardy. Tickets: level 2, $ 20; Level 1, $ 25. • Grammy-winning recording artist, songwriter, actor and philanthropist Ludacris will perform on the grandstands stage on Tuesday, August 31. top artists with over 20 million albums sold nationwide. The first part is Childish Major. Tickets: level 2, $ 25; Level 1, $ 30. • ACM’s New Artist of the Year, Riley Green, will take the stage on Wednesday September 1st. Green, known for “There was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”, toured with Brad Paisley before touring his own in 2020. Tickets: level 2, $ 20; Level 1, $ 25. • JJ Gray and MOFRO will bring the blues to Du Quoin on Thursday September 2nd. JJ Gray sings with a blue collar spirit on the deep grooves of his composition. With Brandon “Taz” Niederauer. Tickets: level 2, $ 20; Level 1, $ 25. • Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is one of the few people in country music history to win two song of the year awards from the CMA and the ACM. Johnson will perform on Friday, September 3. With the Walker County group. Tickets: level 2, $ 20; Level 1, $ 25. • Saturday September 4: ARCA races. • Sunday September 5: USAC races. • The last night of the fair, Monday, September 6, serves Tater Salad, when Ron White brings in his brand of classic storytelling comedy. One of the founding members of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, White will make audiences laugh at the everyday issues we can all relate to. All tickets: Level 1, $ 25.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyregister.com/entertainment/20210707/box-office-at-du-quoin-state-fair-open-for-grandstand-entertainment-tickets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos