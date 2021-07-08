Peshawar remembers Bollywood legend | Arab News

KABUL: The United Nations cultural agency, UNESCO, has accepted Afghanistan’s request to include the western city of Herat in its World Heritage sites with an official announcement to be made in a year, said officials.

We made the proposal to UNESCO in March last year, and UNESCO said Herat meets the criteria to be added to its list of World Heritage sites, Haroon Hakimi, vice-president, told Arab News. -Afghan Minister of Culture and Information.

To facilitate data and research that would take up to a year, UNESCO has also allocated $ 30,000 to the Afghan government, Hakimi said. After that, UNESCO will officially announce the inclusion of Herat in its World Heritage sites.

To be included in the list, sites must be of Outstanding Universal Value and meet at least one of UNESCO’s 10 criteria, which include: Representing a masterpiece of human creative genius; present a significant exchange of human values ​​over a period of time or within a cultural area of ​​the world; and contain outstanding natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance.

Some of the key sites that have contributed to Herat’s importance as an ancient city include the Citadel of Herat, built in 330 BC and also referred to as the Citadel of Alexander the Great; the blue-tiled Jami Masjid built in 1200 AD; and five minarets which house an Islamic learning center dating from the 15th century.

While all three sites have suffered damage from various wars and natural disasters and the minarets collapse, the citadel and mosque have been restored over the years.

Located near the border with Iran and Turkmenistan, Herat is the third largest city in Afghanistan with an estimated population of 574,276 and is the capital of Herat Province.

It has long served as a center of Islamic learning and is the birthplace of several renowned Afghan scholars such as Khawaja Abdullah Ansar and Abdul Rahman Jami.

Compared to other parts of the war-torn country, Herat has enjoyed relative stability since the ousting of the Taliban in a US-led invasion in 2001.

It is great news that UNESCO has accepted Afghanistan’s request to add Herat to its World Heritage sites. This adds to Afghanistan’s fame abroad, said Abdul Ahad Abaasi, head of maintenance and repair at the Department of Historic Monuments.

He said the government in Kabul was considering including two more sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

One is the Noh Gonbad Mosque, a little-known masterpiece built in AD 794 in the Balkh province of northern Afghanistan, long considered a cradle of culture and civilization, according to Abaasi.

The mosque, one of the oldest monuments of early Islamic architecture in Central Asia, takes its name from its nine domes, most of which collapsed in battle or through neglect.

The other site is Bagh-e Babur, or the Garden of Babur, in the capital, Kabul, created by Babur, the first emperor of the Mughal dynasty in the early 16th century.

At 11 hectares, the space is designed in a classic charbagh (four gardens) pattern, with a series of rising terraces separated by a central stream.

It is the largest public garden in the city. It was largely destroyed in the 1990s but dramatically restored with help from the Aga Khan Foundation in 2008.

Other proposed historic sites are the Minaret of Jam and the legendary Bamiyan Valley, home to two giant Buddha statues that were listed as UNESCO Cultural Heritage in 2002 and 2003, Abaasi said.

In early 2001, the Taliban decreed that the statues in the valley were not Islamic and destroyed them, causing an outcry.

As the Taliban claim control of nearly a third of Afghanistan’s rural districts and have captured several provincial capitals in recent weeks, taking advantage of the vacuum created by the departure of foreign troops from the country, ordinary Afghans hope that the mention of the UNESCO will work in favor of the nations.

The world has been hearing about the endless conflict in Afghanistan for years. Now, when UNESCO adds Herat to its World Heritage list, the world will realize that Afghanistan has a rich history, was an important country, but war devastated it, said Sharfuddin Faqiryar, a heritage activist from Herat.