Entertainment
Actors, Trailer, How to watch
Hi, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl come back! That’s right, the iconic teen glam drama that originally aired 2007-2012 on The CW is back with a new generation of students from Constance Billard and St. Jude.
“It’s a new approach, a different time”, new cast member Emily Alyn Lind shared recently in an interview with Stunned. “It’s not a reboot, it’s a continuation, so we’ve got a whole new story and I think it’s really important.”
According to Jordan alexander, one of the other new tracks in the series, the upcoming series “stays true to the essence of Gossip Girl but with a completely different approach.
So if you’re already nostalgic for the original GG stars love tar Blake lively, Leighton Meester, Ed westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn badgley, do not worry! We’ve got the irresistible scoop on the new one Gossip Girl, as well as some behind-the-scenes photos of the new cast.
Related: On Her Shelf: Gossip Girl Author Cecily von Ziegesar welcomes you to Brooklyn in Cobble Hill
Where to watch the Gossip Girl to restart
The series will be available to stream on HBO Max starting with the first episode on Thursday, July 8. A new episode will then be released each week on Thursday.
When does the Gossip Girl restart the first?
New Gossip Girl premieres Thursday, July 8.
Is there a trailer for the new one Gossip Girl?
The first teaser for the new Gossip Girl confirmed that Kristen bell would be back as the voice of the titular blogger. “She’s back and meaner than ever,” HBO Max promised in the caption of this preview clip. “See you soon on the steps. “
A full trailer has since debuted that gives a glimpse of the main story: Uptown Manhattan’s last teenage queen bee, Audrey (Lind) shoots a Regina George-inBad girls by inviting a new sweet-looking girl, Zola (Peak Whitney) to join their clique. In the meantime, lots of kisses ensue!
Who is in the new Gossip Girl throw?
Move over Serena and Blair, new private school teens have been spotted on the steps of the Met. The fabulous cast of HBO Max includes Lind, Peak, Alexander, Evan laughs (Akeno “Aki” Menzies), Tavi gevinson (Kate Keller), Thomas doherty (Max Wolfe), Eli Brown (Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV), Sion Moreno (Luna La), and Savannah smith (Monet de Haan).
During a Twitter AMA, executive producer Joshua Safran—Who also co-produced the original GG–revealed that the difference between the old and the new Gossip Girl of which he is most proud, it is “the majority of the characters being diverse and / or queer”.
Related: Carrie is Back! Everything we know about the sex and city revival, including when it begins
Will Blake Lively and Leighton Meester be in the Gossip Girl to restart ?
Don’t expect a cameo from Serena. IS! New reported in 2020 that Lively “is not taking any part in the series in any way.”
As for Meester, nothing official was reported about his possible involvement, but during a IS! New interview in 2019, she gave the impression that she had not been contacted about a possible return.
Does anyone from the original Gossip Girl return of the casting?
So far, it’s just Bell as the narrator. “Kristen Bell has always been and always will be the voice of Gossip Girl,” the producers said in a previous statement (via Hollywood journalist).
The door was also left open for the rest of the original cast. “We reached out to them all to let them know this was happening and we would love them to be involved if they want to be involved, but we certainly didn’t want it to depend on [them being involved],” executive producer Josh Schwartz said (via Entertainment tonight). “They played these characters for six years, and if they felt good about it, we want to respect that, but obviously… it would be great to see them again.”
Meanwhile, Crawford has expressed interest in making an appearance in a reboot. “I would absolutely be a cameo,” he said. Digital spy in 2019. “I would have to do it!
When is the new one Gossip Girl together?
The HBO Max Original series takes place eight years after the original website went dark, which almost perfectly matches the real-time gap between the end of the original. Gossip Girlis executed in December 2012 and now.
What will be the new Gossip Girl be sure and are there any spoilers?
A new generation of New York City teens will be under the social watch of Gossip Girl, according to the show’s connection line (via Deadline). The series “will address how much social media – and the New York City landscape itself – has changed in the intervening years. “
Saffron sharing on Twitter that the next series “is very, very strange”. The series will have “a lot of representation,” according to Peak. Lind said Stunned this Gossip Girl will also normalize “things that were different or taboo” and “gender roles will be discussed and dissected”.
She added, “A lot of the women on our show are very powerful, but I think they were in the original as well. We will explore what it means to be a woman in this generation, and in general, explore ideas that we don’t. ‘had not before. “
How many episodes of Gossip Girl will there be?
Fans can look forward to 10 episodes of the new’s first season Gossip Girl on HBO Max.
Next, check out all the massive movies coming to HBO Max in 2021.
Sources
2/ https://parade.com/1177435/alexandra-hurtado/gossip-girl-reboot-cast/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]