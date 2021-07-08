Actors, Trailer, How to watch

Hi, Upper East Siders: Gossip Girl come back! That’s right, the iconic teen glam drama that originally aired 2007-2012 on The CW is back with a new generation of students from Constance Billard and St. Jude.

“It’s a new approach, a different time”, new cast member Emily Alyn Lind shared recently in an interview with Stunned. “It’s not a reboot, it’s a continuation, so we’ve got a whole new story and I think it’s really important.”

According to Jordan alexander, one of the other new tracks in the series, the upcoming series “stays true to the essence of Gossip Girl but with a completely different approach.

So if you’re already nostalgic for the original GG stars love tar Blake lively, Leighton Meester, Ed westwick, Chace Crawford and Penn badgley, do not worry! We’ve got the irresistible scoop on the new one Gossip Girl, as well as some behind-the-scenes photos of the new cast.

Where to watch the Gossip Girl to restart

The series will be available to stream on HBO Max starting with the first episode on Thursday, July 8. A new episode will then be released each week on Thursday.

When does the Gossip Girl restart the first?

New Gossip Girl premieres Thursday, July 8.

Is there a trailer for the new one Gossip Girl?

The first teaser for the new Gossip Girl confirmed that Kristen bell would be back as the voice of the titular blogger. “She’s back and meaner than ever,” HBO Max promised in the caption of this preview clip. “See you soon on the steps. “

A full trailer has since debuted that gives a glimpse of the main story: Uptown Manhattan’s last teenage queen bee, Audrey (Lind) shoots a Regina George-inBad girls by inviting a new sweet-looking girl, Zola (Peak Whitney) to join their clique. In the meantime, lots of kisses ensue!

Who is in the new Gossip Girl throw?

Move over Serena and Blair, new private school teens have been spotted on the steps of the Met. The fabulous cast of HBO Max includes Lind, Peak, Alexander, Evan laughs (Akeno “Aki” Menzies), Tavi gevinson (Kate Keller), Thomas doherty (Max Wolfe), Eli Brown (Otto “Obie” Bergmann IV), Sion Moreno (Luna La), and Savannah smith (Monet de Haan).

During a Twitter AMA, executive producer Joshua Safran—Who also co-produced the original GG–revealed that the difference between the old and the new Gossip Girl of which he is most proud, it is “the majority of the characters being diverse and / or queer”.

Will Blake Lively and Leighton Meester be in the Gossip Girl to restart ?

Don’t expect a cameo from Serena. IS! New reported in 2020 that Lively “is not taking any part in the series in any way.”

As for Meester, nothing official was reported about his possible involvement, but during a IS! New interview in 2019, she gave the impression that she had not been contacted about a possible return.

Does anyone from the original Gossip Girl return of the casting?

So far, it’s just Bell as the narrator. “Kristen Bell has always been and always will be the voice of Gossip Girl,” the producers said in a previous statement (via Hollywood journalist).

The door was also left open for the rest of the original cast. “We reached out to them all to let them know this was happening and we would love them to be involved if they want to be involved, but we certainly didn’t want it to depend on [them being involved],” executive producer Josh Schwartz said (via Entertainment tonight). “They played these characters for six years, and if they felt good about it, we want to respect that, but obviously… it would be great to see them again.”

Meanwhile, Crawford has expressed interest in making an appearance in a reboot. “I would absolutely be a cameo,” he said. Digital spy in 2019. “I would have to do it!

When is the new one Gossip Girl together?

The HBO Max Original series takes place eight years after the original website went dark, which almost perfectly matches the real-time gap between the end of the original. Gossip Girlis executed in December 2012 and now.

What will be the new Gossip Girl be sure and are there any spoilers?

A new generation of New York City teens will be under the social watch of Gossip Girl, according to the show’s connection line (via Deadline). The series “will address how much social media – and the New York City landscape itself – has changed in the intervening years. “

Saffron sharing on Twitter that the next series “is very, very strange”. The series will have “a lot of representation,” according to Peak. Lind said Stunned this Gossip Girl will also normalize “things that were different or taboo” and “gender roles will be discussed and dissected”.

She added, “A lot of the women on our show are very powerful, but I think they were in the original as well. We will explore what it means to be a woman in this generation, and in general, explore ideas that we don’t. ‘had not before. “

How many episodes of Gossip Girl will there be?

Fans can look forward to 10 episodes of the new’s first season Gossip Girl on HBO Max.

