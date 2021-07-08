Dileep Kumar was in love with Kashmir

SRINAGAR: As Bollywoods the sole king of tragedy and the very first superstar was laid to rest in Mumbai, his Kashmiri fans poured out tons of emotional memories on social media. Legendary actor Dileep Kumar, 98, originally Yousuf Khan, has died at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after years in bed at home.

The first Bollywood superstar was in love with Kashmir. He will spend part of the summer in Kashmir for most of his film career.

In Kashmir as a child

But few people know that Dileep Kumar had a close connection to Kashmir long before he became an actor. As a child, he and his brother were diagnosed with tuberculosis and doctors suggested that their father take them to a mountain resort for a long stay, Haseeb A Drabu said. His father, Sarwar Khan was a fruit forwarder and commission agent with business relationship in Kashmir, one of his suppliers was my grandfather, Khawaja Ghulam Hassan Drabu. So he sent young Yusuf Khan and his brother to stay at my grandfather’s residence in Rajpora. The two brothers stayed there for about eight months and did not leave until they recovered.

Drabu remembers his father telling him that the two brothers who were very weak and emaciated mostly stayed inside the house and only came out to rest in the shade of the Chinar in their garden.

Later in the 1970s, Drabu said, when my uncle was excise commissioner, he got a call from the protocol department telling him that Dileep Kumar wanted to meet him. He then visited our residence in Gogji Bagh and asked the family about their memories and attachment to the Rajpora house and even suggested making a film. Haveli, which he couldn’t do.

That the actor started his life as a supplier of apples in a canteen is no coincidence. He explained this business by saying that he had an excellent shinakht (identity) of apples having seen his father trading Kashmir apples.

The summers of Pahalgam

After becoming a recognized actor, he would spend almost every summer in Kashmir.

He and his friends Ajeet, Om Prakash and others would spend at least two to three months in Pahalgam, said a police officer who knew Kumar. They mainly rented the Ghani Sahabs Natraj hotel and stayed there for months together.

Ghana Sahab was a silly hotelier who was very close to Prime Minister Bakhshi Ghulam Mohammad. He passed away very recently.

Kumar had his own circle in Kashmir. One of the closest friends was Bakhshi’s son, Bashir Ahmad Bakhshi. Apart from the hotel, the cars and the riders, he had his own circle that would take care of him and his friends. Many people believe that his wife, Saira Bano, was originally from Kashmir and was born in Kashmir. (There are no supporting details, however.)

A senior officer who served the government said Kumar was extremely in love with Kashmir hospitality and Kashmir curry was one of his main weaknesses. Unlike many of his friends and contemporaries, Dileep Kumar was an educated man; he would always seek knowledge about Kashmir and engage knowledgeable people in longer discussions.

Kumar’s love for Pahalgam had led Om Prakash, a friend of his, to invest in a hut on the banks of the Lidder. People familiar with the investment said that since the Bollywood actors were not subjects of the state, they invested in the hut that belonged to a Kashmiri. Then activism erupted and no one knew what had happened to that hut, the person said.

Media interactions

Imdad Saqi who interviewed Kumar for Aftaab said the legendary actor and his friends would live in a house in Nishat and spend a week in all. They usually didn’t talk to people, but somehow when I approached he gave me a date and we spent almost two hours together, Saqi said.

During his frequent stays in Kashmir, Doordarshan conducted at least two full interviews with the Bollywood legend, one by Mazhar Imam and the other by cartoonist Bashir Ahmad Bashir. On another occasion, he agreed to interview Pakistani singer Noorjehan for Doordarshan during her visit to Kashmir. Most of those records were wiped out by the 2014 floods. Insiders from Doordarshan said all of these interviews were recorded in Dachigam National Park. One of the three interviews came after a false break when the legendary actor refused to be interviewed by someone whose pronunciation was terribly poor.

Bashir A Bashir remembers the conversation. There were two elements to the conversation, Bashir said. First, Kumar treated Kashmir as the perfect place to reflect. He told me that most of his productions, including Ganga Jamuna had the basic ideation that took place in Kashmir. The second thing was his desperation to have a film studio in Srinagar so that producers and directors would not face the problem. “He wanted to glamorize the beauty of Kashmir and make sure it helps tourism,” BAb said. “Although he even saw land, the project could not come to fruition mainly because it was too busy and too much in demand.”

Obsessed with Kashmir

Dileep Kumar had a large number of fans in Kashmir. He was a strong supporter of India Pakistan friendship. One of his famous phrases was that I want to see flowers on either side of the border, not missiles. He wanted the two countries to sit down and settle the Kashmir dispute once and for all.

Dr Farooq Abdullah, who was a personal friend of Kumar, said the genre of tragedy had a strong desire to do something big for this region.

“Every time I met him, he expressed his desire to do something for Kashmir,” media said quoting Dr Abdullah. “Unfortunately, the legendary actor couldn’t get the opportunity to fulfill his dream of doing something for Kashmir.”

Popular actor

Author Khalid Bashir Ahmad mentioned in his book Looking Back – Politics, Culture, History that Kumars films would be shot in packed theaters in Kashmir. He mentioned the movie premiere Gopi in Srinagar.

In 1970, when Gopi stepped out at the Palladium for an All India premiere, Lal Chowk wore a festive look with full-color banners and posters from the film floating all over the place, and a huge gathering of Kumar fans scrambling to reach the box office, Ahmad wrote. Dilip Kumar and his wife, Saira Banu, who was his co-star in the film, also came to the Palladium to watch the film. They struggled to wade through the river of fans, including men with long gray beards, dying to catch a glimpse of their favorite actor or shake his hand.

It would be unfair to say that he left neither son nor daughter to mourn, said journalist Abdul Qayoom, who also interviewed him once. The point is, he has millions of young men and women who mourned his death.

Qayoom said he was in love with Kashmir. One day he went to Broadway and Raj Begum was singing, Qayoom said. After watching her sing, he stood up, gave her something gold and said out loud that Kashmir is distinct because it has Rista, Goushtaba and Raj Begum, Qayoom said his Urdu is impeccable and his pronunciation has no equal. Unlike Bollywood actors, he’s never even been on the sidelines of a scandal.

Helping people

People who knew him said that Dileep Kumar did a lot of charity without making the news. He funded and educated a Kashmiri who eventually became a famous dentist in Kashmir, but he never spoke about it. He would keep him at home and treat him like his son.

His love for Kashmir is said to be reflected in his positive interactions with the government of Jammu and Kashmir. He would always be sensitive to requests from the state government, Irfan Yasin, a former senior KAS officer, remembers such a function in 1983 when BR Singh, a senior IAS officer, invited Dileep Kumar and Saira Bao to dine at the Dar ul Salam hotel on the shores of Lake Nigeen. The dinner was remembered by the introduction of Mohammad Yousuf Khan, who later became the chairman of JK Bank. He went to see Dileep Kumar and introduced himself: I am Yusuf Khan but not Dileep Kumar, ”wrote this amused Kumar, Irfan wrote.

For about a decade and a half, his assistant was a Kashmiri short story writer Deepal Kanwa, who now lives in Mumbai. Kanwal had written forty short stories and had also directed a feature film. Kumar had given him a post of assistant director in the production of Kalinga, a film that never took place. Kanwal lives in Bombay. Interestingly, after 1971 he had planned to make a movie Kar-e-Beagar, apparently on forced labor in Kashmir, but the project was scrapped after much effort was put into researching the subject involving local historians.

Kumar’s last official engagement in Kashmir came when former Chief Minister Mufti Sayeed called him on April 30, 2015 to his Mumbai residence. Drabu accompanied him as the State Minister of Culture.

“Mufti owner had a childish excitement at meeting the legend and throughout the hour-long reunion he seemed delighted with admiration for the actor, ”Drabu recalls. “At that point, the actor was no longer even a pale shadow of himself and didn’t utter a tragic word since he was known for his eloquence, on and off screen. But what left Mufti Sahab very impressed was how Saira Banu had taken great care of him and kept him, as he said, like a groom!