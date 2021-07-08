Entertainment
Young actors back on stage | Local News
The Missoula Childrens Theater is back in town for the first time in nearly two years, and budding young actors from Baker County will bring the Johnny Appleseed community this Friday July 9 and Saturday July 10 to the Baker High Auditorium. School.
The Missoula Childrens Theater (MCT) travels across the country and abroad every year, with two-person actor / director teams working with local kids from Kindergarten to Grade 12, in just five days, to present shows for their communities.
MCT, which has visited Baker City every summer since 2009, has had to cancel the events of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But this year there will be two performances at Baker City Johnny Appleseed this weekend, and The Emperors New Clothes on July 30 and 31.
Masks are part of the costume this year, as MCT requires face coverings for every piece, regardless of state guidelines.
Directors Teegan Schriock and Megan Schmidt, who oversee Johnny Appleseed in Baker City, said local actors have so far been their most cooperative group in the Pacific Northwest with masks, and they have had no problem keeping face covers on at all times.
Schriock and Schmidt recently graduated from college in theater. Obtaining a degree during a pandemic is not easy for anyone, but especially for those who are in the arts. They both said they felt lucky to have gotten this job, to travel across the country for an entire year, and conduct one play at a time.
It makes me feel so good, said Schriock, an Idaho State University graduate. The kids love it, especially since there aren’t a lot of artistic opportunities in a lot of the communities we go to. So it’s really amazing that we can bring them art, and for a week they can forget about everything else and come here and put on a play.
Schmidt graduated from Ithaca College in New York last spring.
When she and Schriock are not directing the scenes in the play, they are directing fun theater games for children and teaching them songs and dances.
This year, the Baker City cast has 18 students, which is less than most years as it coincides with the Baker School Districts Summer Academy. Each student who auditioned got a role, and on the second day, most of them were rehearsing their lines without the help of the script.
Addie Voss, education coordinator for Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, which helps coordinate MCT performances, said it was about providing a fun experience for children. The rehearsal process runs like a well-oiled machine, with skilled and enthusiastic directors keeping the kids focused and prepared for the weekend show.
You can tell they’ve done this enough to fix all the issues, Voss said.
Performances are 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Baker High School, and everyone is welcome to attend. Tickets cost $ 5 for adults and children can attend for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
