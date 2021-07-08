Knives Out 2 Set Photo Reveals Another Returning Actor Besides Craig





Noah Segan shares a photo of Rian Johnson from the set of Knives Out 2, possibly confirming his reunion with his longtime collaborator.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Knives Out: Why A Netflix Sequel Likely To Be A Prequel With production currently underway on the project, Reluctant took to Instagram to share a photo of who appears to be Johnson on the set ofknives outside 2. While it doesn’t offer much of a story reveal, the 37-year-old actor’s presence on set seems to indicate he’s joining the cast of Netflix’s sequel, returning after appearing in the previous film. . Check out the post below: The recent leaked set photos have gone a long way in creating anticipation and spoiling the secrets of Johnson’s sequel, namely the unannounced cast of Ethan Hawke. development and happy surprise to learn that Segan seems to return toKnives Outto fold. Reluctant, who has appeared in all of Johnson’s films to some extent, previously teased a possible return for the sequel given his close friendship and working relationship with the filmmaker. While longtime fans of the two may be excited about the ongoing relationship, it turns out to be curious how it will fit into the story ofknives outside 2. Given the film’s Mediterranean setting, there’s a chance Craig’s Blanc got caught up in an affair while on vacation, and after the events of the predecessor, he could have invited Segan’s Private Wagner for the ride. With a month of production and no release window set for the highly anticipated sequel, only time will tell what fans can expect from Segan’s reunion with Johnson. More: Everything We Know About Knives Out 2 So Far Source: Reluctant Noah/ Instagram The Boss Baby: Family Business Voice Cast – What Actors Look Like In Real Life

