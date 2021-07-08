Entertainment
Bollywood tragedy king dies aged 98
Bollywood icon Dilip Kumar, hailed as the king of tragedy and one of the biggest actors in Hindi cinemas, died yesterday in a Mumbai hospital after a long illness. He was 98 years old.
The title of King of Tragedy came from Kumars’ many serious roles. In several, his character died as a frustrated lover or a drunkard. He was also known as the only Bollywood Method actor for his expressive performances focused on the characters’ emotions.
Kumar was hospitalized twice last month after complaining of shortness of breath.
Photo: AP
Yesterday, his family announced his passing with heavy hearts and deep sorrow on Twitter.
Dilip Kumar will be remembered as a legend of cinema. It was endowed with an unprecedented brilliance, thanks to which audiences of all generations were captivated. His passing is a loss to our cultural world, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter, offering his condolences to Kumars family and fans.
One institution has disappeared, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter. Whenever the history of Indian cinema is written, it will always be before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar.
It’s the end of an era, said filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Kumar was born into a Muslim family under the name Muhammad Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922.
His Pathan family was from Peshawar, in what became Pakistan after the partition of the former colony of British India, and he visited his ancestral home in the late 1980s.
It changed its name when it made its debut in Bollywood, the Mumbai-centered Hindi film industry, with the film Jwar bhata, or Tides, in 1944.
His career spanned over six decades, with over 60 films.
His first big box office hits were Jugnu, or Firefly, in 1947 in which he starred alongside Noor Jehan, and the 1948 film Shahid, or martyr.
He played a variety of characters a romantic hero in Andaz, a swashbuckler in At, a dramatic drunkard in Devdas, a comic role in Azad, a Muslim prince in the historical epic Mughal-e-Azam and a thief in the social film Ganga Jamuna.
Director-producer Mehboob Khans 1952 blockbuster At was his first Technicolor film and was part of a series of light roles he played at the suggestion of his psychiatrist to shed his image as the king of tragedy.
He starred in many social drama films like Path, Naya Daur (New era), Traveler (Traveler) and Paigham (Message) in the 1950s.
Her top female co-stars included Madhubala, Nargis, Nimmi, Meena Kumari, Kamini Kaushal and Vyjanthimala.
In 1966, Kumar married actress Saira Banu, who was 22 years younger than him, and the couple starred in Gopi, Sagina mahato and Bairaag. They did not have children.
In 1961, he produced and starred in Ganga Jamuna in which he and his brother, Nasir Khan, played the title roles. It is the only film he has produced.
Indian media said he turned down the role of Sherif Ali in British director David Leans Laurence of Arabia in 1962. The role went to Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.
He took a hiatus in the late 1970s, but returned with a character role in the hit Kranti, or Revolution in 1981. He went on to play key roles in films such as Shakti, Karma and Merchant. His last film was Qila, or Fort, in 1998.
In 1994, Kumar received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honor for contributions to Indian cinema. He also served a six-year term in the upper house of the Indian Parliament.
