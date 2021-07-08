‘Peter & the Wolf’ at the Hollywood Bowl (The Scenestar)





We have another big event taking place under the stars this summer at Hollywood Bowl! Next week the Hollywood Bowl will team up with Oscar-winning actress, producer and philanthropist Viola Davis when she shares her powerful voice as the narrator of Sergei Prokofievs Pierre and the Wolf at Thursday July 15. Driver Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra will join Viola Davis in the main symphony inspired by Prokofievs Haydn and selections by Margaret Bonds Montgomery variants. Written in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the Selma Marches in Montgomery, on Variants are a cycle of spirituals that were lost, restored, and finally performed for the first time in 2018. If you would like to attend this exceptional event, we are offering our readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To enter to win, send your full name and contact details to [email protected] by Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. The winner will receive their tickets digitally (by email or SMS) to avoid having to go to Will Call to minimize contact. The winner will have to reply to the email / respond to our call to order to confirm that they will be able to attend the show in order to receive their tickets so don’t forget to check your spam folder. If we don’t hear from you, we’ll randomly draw an alternate name until a winner can be confirmed. Remaining tickets for the show are also available now through the ticketing site for $ 8 to $ 108 each plus service charge. Enter our contest or click below to view Viola Davis take the stage with a full orchestra to the legendary Hollywood Bowl! TO BUY TICKETS: July 15th : Peter and the Wolf with Viola Davis and Gustavo Dudamel at the Hollywood Bowl

