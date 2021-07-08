Ari Folman on ‘Where’s Anne Frank’ – The Hollywood Reporter

Thirteen years after his arrival in Cannes with Waltz with Bachir – which would win a Golden Globe and land Oscar and BAFTA nominations – Israeli director Ari Folman brings another delightfully animated, politically poignant and hugely ambitious feature to the south of France.

Where is Anne Frank – eight years of building a global team that Folman orchestrated from his studio in Jaffa – gives the famous newspaper’s content a truly unique twist, bringing Frank Kitty’s imaginary friend to life in a groundbreaking children’s adventure that spans stretches over an arc of its 75- year-old history to the present day and draws parallels between those in hiding from the Nazis during WWII and the current plight of refugees in Europe.

Folman spoke to Hollywood journalist why it took the right impetus from his mother – an Auschwitz survivor – to undertake the project.

There have been several accounts of Anne Frank’s story over the decades. What was your inspiration for wanting to give it your own unique twist?

When I was approached by the Anne Frank Fund [the foundation set up by Frank’s father, Otto Frank], in fact, I didn’t want to do it at all. I thought there were too many adaptations and that she was too iconic. But I reread the diary, the first time since I was a teenager, and I also went to visit my mother – both of my parents were Holocaust survivors. She said, “Look, we never interfered with your choices, but if you don’t take this project, I’ll die over the weekend, you can come and pick up my body on Sunday. But if you do, I’ll stay until the premiere. So that’s probably one of the reasons it took us so long! And then, in my research, I found out that my parents had arrived in Auschwitz the same week as the Frank family. One of the major themes of the film is that somehow the meaning of Anne Frank has been lost and that she is now a name put on buildings and as a tourist attraction.

Where does this come from?

I think it struck me a lot when I returned to the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. The way it all unfolds – I thought it was very commercial. But in general I think if you want to make a film for children, it is very important to consider what they learn from the Anne Frank story: how does it impact their life, what Does this give them awareness of what is going on and what does it mean for children in war zones today? So this connection was important to me.

Since you worked with the Anne Frank Fund, did they agree with this angle you took?

Otto Frank always insisted on making his memory universal, not to focus solely on the tragedy of the Holocaust and the tragedy of the family. So what I tried to do was just spread his legacy, and they have been very supportive of me.

Personalizing the journal and bringing Kitty to life was a really nice way to approach the story. Where did this idea come from?

I was looking for a new dimension, a new way to tell the story. And I tried to figure out how to bring it to the youngest audience possible. And when you start a movie with a miracle, like with this creation of Kitty, you build the fairy tale. Additionally, Anne Frank in her diary gave very specific instructions on Kitty’s appearance – it was obvious she was his alter ego. Plus, the vocals are so important, and for Kitty, we had Ruby Stokes. She was only 16 when she recorded this, but I think her current character really helped influence everything.

You portray the Nazi soldiers in the film in a very diabolical, cartoonish way – almost like giant Death Eaters from Harry potter. What was the decision behind this? Isn’t it important that we remember that it was actually humans who committed the atrocities of the Holocaust?

My designer and I were stuck on Nazi design for a very long time. So I called my mother and asked her, a teenager in the camps, how did she see them? And she said something really interesting – she said she thought they were huge, but in perfect, almost beautiful proportions. And then at the Nuremberg trials, she saw a photo of Mengele’s assistant – who had specifically tortured my mother – and in the camp, she said she looked like this incredible fatal blonde. But she was so surprised to see an ugly little woman. And she realized how she saw them. That’s what inspired me – I basically took her imagination and put it into the movie.

Did your mother get to see the movie?

Yes, she saw him a month ago at home. We had planned to take her to Cannes, but I think it’s too risky, she is now 99 years old. But because she promised me that she would live to the premiere, I’m going to be really worried!

Interview edited for length and clarity.