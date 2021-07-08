Alia Bhatt is going to cause a sensation in Hollywood after doing Bollywood





Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt won everyone over with her performance and is now planning to make her mark in Hollywood. Yes, after Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt is now ready to blow her wings in Hollywood. In fact, there are reports that Alia signed a contract with an international talent management agency WME. After joining the same agency, Alia Bhatt now wants to focus on Hollywood projects. Tell us that Alia’s career graph has gotten really high over the past few years. One after another, she gave many hits. Alia has won 4 Film fare Awards so far. She recently received the award for Best Actress for the movie Gully Boy. Alia’s next projects: – Alia currently has a number of films that are set to be released. Some time ago he finished shooting the film Gangubai Kathiawadi which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Gangubai Kathiawadi is a real movie. Gangubai was thrown into prostitution at a very young age. But then the film shows how she fought for the well-being of sex workers and children. She will also be seen in Brahmastra with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was previously scheduled for release in 2020, but the film’s release was subsequently delayed due to the crown. It will be a superhero type movie. Saira Banu’s fate worsens with the departure of Dilip Kumar, these moving images unveiled Dharmendra tweeted as soon as he arrived home, said: “When Saira said, Dharam …” Dharmendra was seen crying bitterly as he sat next to Dilip Kumar’s body

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/after-making-a-splash-in-bollywood-alia-bhatt-is-now-preparing-to-fly-in-hollywood-signs-international-talent-management-agency-sc87-nu915-ta322-1169533-1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

