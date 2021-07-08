When the King of Tragedy brought the happy Bhangra to the big screen





Chandigarh The story of legendary actor Dilip Kumar known for his intense melancholy roles in films like Devdas, Andaz, Milan, Daag and many more, cannot be complete without knowing that he introduced Bhangra to Bollywood. It came at a time when his co-actors, Raj Kapoor and Devanand, who along with Dilip were the trio of super stars were clowning and flirting onscreen with elan. Dilips Bhangra came in the BR Chopra film Naya Daur, which was based on the man versus machine theme, with the villagers successfully resisting the advent of the bus. As a spirited tonga conductor who courts pretty Vyjayanthimala, Dilip was the first hero to dance to the Bhangra onscreen. The duet was written by none other than lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi on OP Nayyar’s energetic musical score Udein jab jab zulfein teri (When your hair dances in the wind). Song and dance remain popular to this day; the audience liked the star even more in her new Avtaar. It was a Markfed employee, the late Avtar Singh, who played a major role in popularizing Bhangra on stage after independence, who was called upon to choreograph this happy act. When this writer interviewed him about the experience of teaching the steps to Dilip and Vyjayanthimala, he said that Dilip was a Peshawari boy equally at home in the Pakhtoon and Punjabi cultures and immediately took the steps; Vyjanthimala, from the South, also mastered the Punjabi rhythm. The biggest compliment to Avtar came from the old-fashioned heroine Nargis, who exclaimed: This is the first time that men dance like men in a Hindi movie! Today, Bhangra is an integral part of Bollywood. Punjabi singer Pammy Bai says: There was a bit of Bhangra sequence with actor Manohar Deepak, brother of Avtar Singh, in the movie Jagte Raho in 1956 but Dilip Kumar (Yusuf Khan) put the seal on the folk dance from Punjab. In the mid-1990s, when the then Chief Minister of Punjab honored Punjabi stars in Bollywood at Mohali Cricket Stadium, it was Dilip who stole the show with a touching speech in Punjabi, saying : The soil of the cinema world in Mumbai was very hard and we Punjabis held it with our teeth!

