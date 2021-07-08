Top 5 films by the American actor





Jaden Christopher Syre Smith is an American actor, rapper, singer and songwriter commonly known as Jaden. Smith made his film debut alongside his father Will Smith in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happiness. Jaden received the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2007 MTV Movie Awards for this performance. While Jaden has played top roles in numerous films, his music is not to be despised either. Today, on the special occasion of his birthday, we’re here to watch Jaden’s best movies. In pursuit of happiness (2006) Jaden made his debut with this movie, and his adorable self is something no one can miss. The film is a biographical drama about Chris Gardner (played by Will Smith). The film is about Chris struggling to manage financially due to a bad investment where he spent all his savings, while working in an internship hoping to be chosen for the job. The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) The Day the Earth Stood Still is a 2008 American sci-fi drama film that is a version of the 1951 film of the same name. David Scarpa’s screenplay is based on the classic 1940 sci-fi tale by Harry Bates ” Farewell to the Master “and the 1951 adaptation of Edmund H. North’s screenplay. This version, directed by Scott Derrickson and starring Keanu Reeves and Jaden, replaces nuclear conflict with modern concern for the environmental damage of humanity Jadens ‘role in the film is how Keanus’ character Klaatu sees life on Earth as meaningful. The Karate Kid (2010) The Karate Kid, also known as Kung Fu Dream in China, is a 2010 wuxia martial arts drama film directed by Harald Zwart and part of The Karate Kid franchise. It was produced by Jerry Weintraub, James Lassiter, Ken Stovitz and parents of Jaden Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Dr Parker (Jaden Smith), a 12-year-old from Detroit, travels to Beijing, China with his mother and gets involved with local bullies. Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), a former maintenance worker and kung fu teacher who teaches him the secrets of self-defense, becomes an unlikely friend. After Earth After Earth is a 2013 American post-apocalyptic action film directed by M. Night Shyamalan and co-written by Gary Whitta, based on the original plot idea of ​​Will Smith. This is the second film starring Will and Jaden Smith, real father and son. The film is set in the 31st century, when Earth has long been deserted and humanity is in conflict with an unknown alien race. Jaden plays his role perfectly and while the film has not received critical acclaim, he will always remain in our hearts as one of Jaden’s best roles. Lowering The Get Down premiered on Netflix on August 12, 2016 and was discontinued after one season. The show takes place in the South Bronx of New York in the late 1970s; the term refers to portions of disco and R&B songs that could be replayed using multiple decks and were particularly popular among dancers. Dizzee is a graffiti artist called Rumi 411, and Jaden is the most creative of the Kipling brothers. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

