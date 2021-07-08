Thief targeting West Hollywood mailboxes, suspect may have master key





Neighbors in the West Hollywood area say their multi-unit mailboxes have been gutted by one or more thieves. The community is raising the red flag as more victims report cases of mail theft on apps like Next Door. Neighbors also fear the extent of the theft will be massive. They fear that a master key has fallen into the wrong hands. “The whole neighborhood was hit, five blocks that I know of. I went to two post offices yesterday and the people who were in line with me were like, ‘Oh, our mailboxes have also been broken into and all of that mail was stolen “” said a resident of one of the affected buildings on Westbourne Drive, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard. There, security cameras captured a man in baggy shorts and a hoodie casually entering the lobby just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, opening each of the building’s 16 mailboxes and emptying them. Receive your best stories daily! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And get late-breaking alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. She happened to pick up her mail on Monday night, but all of her neighbors who weren’t awake before the mail theft ended up opening up to empty mailboxes. They quickly realized that they were not alone. “A group of worried neighbors were walking down the street from different parts of the neighborhood, returning all mail from all the other neighbors,” she said. It seemed the thief had stopped to sift through the stolen mail and gave up what he didn’t want. The resident’s neighbor found an envelope that once contained a birthday card. Its contents, which probably included cash, were missing. Neighbors at Next Door say Tuesday’s wave of thefts is just the tip of the iceberg and speculate that the only way so many buildings could be hit in such a short time would be if someone had access to all mailboxes. Longtime West Hollywood resident Randal Newman is sure the thief (s) have some sort of master key. “There’s no way to get into mailboxes unless you have a hammer and a wedge,” he said. The United States Postal Service has yet to comment, and a representative told FOX 11 that the United States Postal Inspection Service is reviewing our request for information. Many victims say they have filed reports with the USPS and LASD West Hollywood. FOX 11 contacted detectives at the station but could not get through.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/thief-targeting-west-hollywood-mailboxes-suspect-may-be-holding-master-key The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos