Make Magical Memories | News, Sports, Jobs





YOUNGSTOWN – Kids who love Harry Potter books and movies spent the week brewing potions and magic wands at a week-long specialty camp at the Jewish Community Center. Amelia Kovach, JCC Specialist Camp Senior Advisor, said regular camps run throughout the summer at JCC, but there are weeklong special camps with specific themes such as theater and robotics that run for eight weeks. “We have specialized camps for different age groups, but Hogwarts camp is for kids of all ages because many love Harry Potter,” Kovach said. The hands-on activities occupied the more than 25 children present at the camp, as they brew special potions with different ingredients as well as magic wands. One of the popular magic and witchcraft activities of the books was the making of a slimy substance. Kovach said that just like books, children are placed in four different Hogwarts houses, which are their home bases. Children go from place to place participating in activities such as Quidditch matches like Harry Potter and others played in the book. The children also watched the Harry Potter films. Blythe Hively, 10, from New Middletown, said she took the side because she had always loved Harry Potter. “It gives me a chance to do more than just read the book. I had fun making potions. I read three of the books and watched the movies, ”Hively said. Alexander Augustine, 9, from Austintown, said doing mud was one of the fun activities, Taylor Lody, multimedia designer at JCC, said kids really love to be creative. “They love to mix different ingredients, just like Harry Potter,” she said. Emelia Sherin, director of arts and culture, said the children watched videos of quidditch, a popular Harry Potter game, where people play a game similar to basketball and soccer combined and have a little broom that they must hold between their legs. “Everyone will have a broom, a wand and a cauldron. They can take it all home at the end of the week, ”she said. Sherin said that while the key to the specialty camp is having fun, the counselors want children to gain STEM learning using science, technology and engineering as well. Hunter Thomas, co-director of early childhood / youth at JCC, said some specialty camps are open for those who wish to enroll. Information is available on the ’s website at www.jccyoungstown.org/camp. He said that last summer many camps could not be organized due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it has been a very busy summer “Last summer had to be changed due to COVID restrictions, and there were fewer specialist camps,” Thomas said. [email protected] The latest news today and more in your inbox

