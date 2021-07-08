Entertainment
FIR Against Dusky Skin Trolls by TV actor Shruti Das
At a time when the practice of “brownfacing” refuses to die in Hindi language content, another disturbing facet of racist prejudice has emerged and this time in Bengal, a fairly liberal outpost.
Bengali TV actor Shruti Das reportedly filed a complaint with Kolkata police last week. Das alleged that she was the target of a wave of hateful comments online for her dark complexion. What the actor said is nothing new but has been a reality since 2019, when she landed her first leading role.
Das, who moved to Kolkata to work from her hometown Katwa in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal, claimed that she had been the victim of racist “Blackboard” and “Kalindi” slurs. We worship Kali and Krishna [Hindu deities] who are both dark skinned but you can’t accept a heroine who is not light skinned. I was surprised to find that a girl from Katwa posted comments on the verified Facebook page of the channel I work for. So I filed a complaint with the Kolkata police and believe action will be taken, Das told the media. I am in a stable relationship with the director of my first television series Trinayani, and the hate squad, after learning that, made some nasty comments, questioning my character and talent, added the actor who now stars in Desher Mat.
Time, if and rooted racism
Das referring to the goddess Kali can help us immerse ourselves in the long-standing Bengal tradition of worshiping the dark-skinned goddess with big eyes, blood-red lips, and loose jet-black hair. The dancing goddess also wears a necklace of skulls and a belt of human heads. The visual currency of the goddess trampling on Lord Shiva is charged with feminine energy (Magic), power and madness. Adored by the two of yore zamindars as well as practitioners of Tantra, the cult of Kali transcends Brahmanic caste purity codes, class barriers and gender conventions. Kalighat by the Hooghly River in Kolkata takes its name from the revered temple of Kali. The scholar Sanjukta Gupta in her article The domestication of a goddess, writes how the Kalighat Kali is not the fierce avatar but that of a young, charming and feminine beauty. Bengal is also home to a deeply devotional musical genre, Shyama Sangeet, which celebrates the beauty, kindness, and magnetism of the Mother Goddess.
Yet ironically, Kali is different, not integrated. The Bengali word for black is if, the term also refers to people with darker skin. Moyla or dirty is another Bangla word used to describe darker skin tones. The word association if with ugly is so deeply rooted that there is actually an apologetic aesthetic of the dark but the beautiful, a phrase that someone growing up in Bengal won’t find too rare. Often used by educated and enlightened people, it calls attention to how a dark-skinned person, especially a woman, can still be so beautiful that she deserves a mention.
Bengali culture, especially the dominant metropolitan culture associated with Kolkata, is peppered with references to the culture bhadralok and bhadramohila and such apathy towards dark skin tones may appear to be an anomaly, only a closer examination will reveal otherwise. Bengali marriage announcements request forsha or fair-skinned wives curiously pronouncing the qualification in the same breath as well-educated / educated in the convent, cultivated with labels, hardworking, English speaking. Signaling prejudices based on caste and class, the fair-skinned fan club equates a lighter complexion with being English-speaking and educated.
Tracing colorism in Tollywood
The definition of colorism in textbooks is discrimination against individuals with darker skin tones as existing among people of the same ethnic or racial group. In a dark-haired country, it is indeed a blatant case of ingrained racism that fair skin is idolized. Portrayals of fair-skinned actors like the ideal in mainstream cinema created a hierarchy of aesthetics and beauty that further fueled prejudices against melanin-rich skin tones.
Shame on the skin is nothing new in the Bengali film and television industry, better known as Tollywood. Award-winning Bengali actor Parno Mittra, who supported Das, spoke out against this standard. Often, we are told to put on makeup in a way that lightens our complexion a few shades. I usually avoid too much makeup, ”Mittra told the media. Actor-turned-politician Saayoni Ghosh, currently president of the All India Trinamool Youth Congress, expressed solidarity with Das by sharing how she herself has been bullied because of her short hair and English. skills. Ghosh has been quoted in the media, In our industry, fair-skinned heroines are often portrayed as dark characters. Why don’t we normalize dark skin? Actor Oindrila Sen, who praised Dass’ courage, shared how actor Ankush Hazra was trolled for his dark complexion.
In Bengali daily soap Krishnakali (currently on air), the main character (Tiyasha Roy) who turns out to be a proficient songwriter Krishna worshiper bhajans is brown-faced. Such racist overtones make Roys’ character far away of Kali’s revisionist motto which defies the aesthetic standards of castes and upper classes.
The fact remains that dark-skinned actors are still under-represented on Bengali television and commercial cinema. And those in the arena are not exempt from the burden of stereotypical representations.
Why the position taken by Das matters
According to the India Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Outlook, 2023 report, the Fairness Creams for Women category is expected to generate market revenue of over Rs 5,000 crore by 2023. The Fairness Creams for Men market is expected to grow with a 6-8% CAGR by 2023. Popular Fair & Lovely ads (now Glow & Lovely), and largely the skin tone correction market segment, have described fairness creams as the solution to the problems of life that include low self-esteem and a lack of success. The representations of the mainstream media have not been better; the talented actors have been described as unconventionally beautiful, daring, magical or provocative due to their skin color.
Last year, according to media reports, the West Bengal government suspended two female teachers in the East Burdwan district who were tasked with teaching pre-primary students from an English alphabet that spelled U for Ugly. The artwork printed next to the letter was of a dark-skinned boy. The problem is too deep to be ignored. At a time when young women and men are increasingly breaking down the barriers of small towns or mofussiles to take action in Kolkatas Tollywood, Das has taken a decisive step to correct a regressive mindset from a culture determined to correct complexions. It’s time to call racist prejudices by name.
(Edited by Amrita Ghosh)
Sources
2/ https://in.makers.yahoo.com/fir-against-dusky-skin-trolls-by-tv-actor-shruti-das-a-case-for-colorism-in-bengali-culture-030059086.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
