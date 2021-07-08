Why actor Richa Chadha launched an initiative to showcase positivity stories on Instagram

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy for any of us. The loss of loved ones to the virus, calls for help on social media and the state of healthcare during Wave 2 caused unfathomable distress among the population.

Amid all the sadness and disaster, there have been stories of hope and faith – and the belief that humanity always triumphs during any crisis.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

< class=""> < class="">

And it’s these stories of random acts of kindness and compassion that the actor Richa chadha, with her friend Krishna Jagota, seeks to focus in its online initiative, GENRE, on Instagram.

What started as a platform to celebrate the heroes of COVID has now expanded to celebrate millions of everyday men and women doing something for the community as a whole.

I believe it is the least we can do. While this isn’t a very new idea and I can’t claim it, I think good stories aren’t amplified enough, says Richa. His history.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

A mix of inspiring and positive stories

Richa recalls a story where a thief stole drugs and returned them when he discovered they were intended for COVID patients.

The idea came mainly to watch the news and this story made me laugh that compassion came from the less expected neighborhoods; you don’t expect a thief to have such integrity, she adds.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

The goal of The KiNDRY is to bring together a mix of good news stories that would bring hope in difficult times, says Richa.

Late, on social networks, there is this conversation on which States are more efficient; people make comparisons based on their political ideology or their allegiance. I live in Mumbai and my family is in Delhi, but I also have family in Lucknow and Gujarat. It’s a country, but this competitiveness in the face of calamity is strange, she said.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

Besides the heroes of COVID, The KiNDRY also celebrated Pride Month, Trans activists, Doctors and even hosted a small event for World Music Day.

Richa creates a bank of stories which she uses to fill the page. She has yet to ask other actors to amplify or contribute to the page, but her partner, actor Ali Fazal, has been a strong pillar of support.

I didn’t have time to ask the celebrities for help. I do not know why. But it is also a difficult time for everyone. If people see the posts organically, I’m happy, she says.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

Instagram is the best solution

The second wave saw a number of celebrities in the foreground, helping by amplifying the demands.

Richa believes that his only common sense – not just as a popular person, but as a person to meet the demands of ordinary citizens.

Sometimes you have to work more as a citizen than as a celebrity. However, I don’t want to shame people who don’t, because not everyone has the mental bandwidth, Richa says.

According to Richa, Instagram seemed like the right fit for an initiative like this, as it can host longer videos and more photos. She also finds that it can create more binaries as a platform.

< style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/>

The idea is to bring people together without any tales of toxic positivity, not all of them are pink balloons and unicorns. We regularly post updates on Twitter, linking them to our stories on Instagram, she says.

She doesn’t watch Twitter because she thinks the platform tends to make people provocative and provocative.

To have an impact

What kind of impact does The KiNDRY envision?

Richa says they’re not watching the impact because it’s not an NGO or a news portal. The goal is to create a community of artists and storytellers, ordinary people who do extraordinary things in society.

She cites the example of the Hyderabad doctor who treats patients for only Rs 10 and not for free so as not to offend their dignity. If he walks into a restaurant and someone says the bill is on the house, that impact is good for me, she says.

Launched at the end of May, The KiNDRY experienced organic growth. Richa is looking to raise funds but would like to amplify fundraising causes.

There are already organizations that are doing so much good work. We can amplify their voices using the power of celebrities. In a way, it comes from a place of service, of offering healing and making it easier for others to work, she adds.

Rich and Krishna want to continue with more stories, live sessions and – most importantly – create communities of like-minded people in every city.

Recently, we hosted a storytelling session attended by children from all walks of life, people with special needs and young adults. We also had a session for the music festival. So if anyone wants to partner with us, we can help their causes in the best possible way, says Richa.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai