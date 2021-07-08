Entertainment
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood book: Five big takeaways from Quentin Tarantino’s novelization
There are two big takeaways from Quentin Tarantino’s novelization of his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The first would be his talent as an author. We’ve known for nearly three decades that he can present himself with brilliant storylines and engaging dialogue, but it’s his talent as a novelist that will surprise you.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Tarantino’s 2019 love letter to Hollywood from a bygone era, and hippie culture, through the eyes of two fictional characters – Rock Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and one inspired by a real one – Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie).
The second impression, once you have passed halfway, is that it is quite a complacent job. This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it all depends on how much you invest in Tarantino’s late 1960s Hollywood fairytale reenactment.
Everything in the book is saturated with the filmmaker’s love for the cinema of yesteryear. The book’s subtitle teases, “You Should Have Been There!” echoing a now-extinct way of promoting creative works, usually of a disreputable type. The writing mimics the then prevalent style of prose fiction, which is both enriching and infuriating.
Here are five big takeaways from the book:
1. The novel greatly expands the story
Like most novels, the book fills a lot of the blanks and expands the story to a great extent. Minor characters like Timothy Olyphant’s James Stacy, Al Pacino’s Marvin Schwarz, Julia Butters’ Trudi Frazer, take on a bigger role and embellish the story.
2. The writing style is unique
As said earlier Tarantino should start writing after retiring from his film career, he’s so good. Granted, the book needed a lot more editing as the author tends to repeat things over and over again.
3. Cliff Booth murdered his wife – really
While the film left it ambiguous, the book settles the argument. Cliff killed his wife and got away with it. In fact, he got away with murder three times. This does not include all of the enemy soldiers he killed while serving in WWII. He was declared the soldier with the most confirmed Japanese victories in the Pacific theater.
4. Cliff Booth vs. Bruce Lee
In addition to everyone he killed, Cliff, in his infamous showdown with martial arts legend Bruce Lee, wanted to kill him. Tarantino differentiates Cliff and Bruce in one way: the Chinese actor just wanted to humiliate Cliff, not really hurt him. But Cliff? As Tarantino says, if he had broken Bruce’s back and paralyzed him, it would have been good for him. Tarantino, or at least the narrator of the book, claims that Lee disrespected American stuntmen and regularly “tagged” them – actually hitting them instead of just playing. The unflattering portrayal of Lee sparked anger upon the film’s release and was denounced by the late actor’s daughter, Shannon.
5. Brandy was a fighting dog
Remember Brandy, the pit bull’s Cliff tank who proved to be very useful in fighting hippies? Even he has a story in the book. Tarantino reveals that he was a real fighting dog and that he earned Cliff and his friend (the one he murdered) a lot of money in aerial fights across the country. During the events of the film, he retired but remains, as we have seen, a strong and relentless fighter.
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/once-upon-a-time-in-hollywood-book-five-biggest-takeaways-from-quentin-tarantino-novelisation-7387376/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]