Cherish Bollywood With The 80s Blockbuster Movies This July On Sony MAX2





The world of Indian cinema is gigantic. Over the years Bollywood movies have left a lasting impression on us and ask any fan what their favorite Bollywood decade is – the answer probably might not be easy. he generation of the 80s presented us with timeless masterpieces that have carved a special place in our hearts. The romance on the screen was the major hook, the music on the other hand, was like icing on the cake, making the films a blockbuster hit. The topic prompted creators to turn to new faces to entice viewers with something unique. The plots, however, followed the pattern established by popular tales such as Laila Majnu or Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet. To celebrate and appreciate vintage Bollywood, Sony MAX2 brings audiences a spectacular range of ’80s masterpieces that are sure to provide unlimited entertainment. Here’s a list of some of the best from the ’80s to help keep you entertained throughout the month. Datata (1989) – July 9 at 7 p.m.

Daata was Mithun Chakraborty’s groundbreaking performance that made its way into the world of cinema. The film centers on his character named Kundan who is the son of a respected school teacher and who grew up with good values. However, when he sees his father losing his integrity and ultimately his life, due to the actions of a greedy man, he is forced to become a dacoit to avenge his father. Ghulami (1985) – July 13 at 7 p.m.

Ghulami is known to be the landmark film in Bollywood cinema history for its excellent cinematography. The film brilliantly captures the social realities of the time in which it takes place. The film is set in rural India under British rule. This film’s ability to connect with audiences facing the reality of caste and feudalism makes this film stand out. The film is intended to transport you to the decade of the 1980s in Rajasthan and its magnificent surroundings. Maqsad (1980) -July 18 at 1 p.m.

If you are someone who enjoys Bollywood dance showdowns, Maqsad must be on your watch list. The 1980s potboiler movie is a staple for its big dance between two of Bollywood divas Sridevi and Jaya Prada – who were top rivals. The fierce dance ballet that great ladies do – Aajao Aajao Naagraja Tum Aajao – is amazing. The fire between them is amazing and totally worth it. Badle Ki Aag (1982) – July 30 at 7 p.m.

If you are in the mood to enjoy classical music and qawwalis, this movie might be a perfect choice. The Laxmikant-Pyarelal songs are a highlight throughout the film. Actress Reena Roy dancing to her songs adds that extra flavor to the film. In addition to entertaining with its moving music, the film offers unlimited fun with an interesting revenge drama starring dynamic Bollywood stars like Sunil Dutt, Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Reena Roy and Smita Patil.

