The most impractical outfits from Bollywood movies





Bollywood’s long-standing love affair with the fashion industry has often spawned trends from the movies. Who didn’t want to sport a headband and red overalls in the 90s, just because Karan Johars Anjali did? You get the point. While trends were and still define the generation, there is a giant section of Bollywood movies that didn’t quite get the style briefing. Were talking about outfits that are not suited to the current scene, like wearing the tightest leather pants in a fight scene, micro shorts in the freezing winter, and high heel boots in the desert. Suit department, you had a creepy job! Here are some of the more impractical on-screen outfits we’ve seen in some time. 1. Lara and Nainas trekking outfits at YJHD Trust Camp Dharma to try to peddle the idea that hiking in denim shorts through the snow-capped Himalayan mountains is a practical option. Mostly Lara and Naina, with their jacketless ensembles, while Bunny is seen in long cargo pants and a windbreaker jacket. Ladki hai toh bas kapde ki kya hi zaroorat?

Credit: Dharma Productions 2. Laras train outfit While this outfit comes long before in the movie, it’s second on the list of impractical outfits just because we can understand the vibe. Just that the mood is not for us. When you know you have to travel by train for at least 10 hours, you choose something super comfortable. Lara chose to wear white, the ultimate nemesis of all that is fat trainwala food, this too in the form of a fitted waistcoat and shorts.

Credit: Dharma Productions 3. The infamous Kajol scene in Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, DDLJ While Raj had the privilege of wearing full pants, a leather jacket, and a long-sleeved shirt, Simran’s wintry look in the song consisted of a red halter with cowboy boots, why not? Why did they even try it on the boots and the beret? They should have just approved of the bikini lifestyle and run around with it.

Credit: Dharma Productions 4. Outfits of poojas Tashan We want to believe that cheating on people requires elaborate outfits, but Pooja, what is that behavior? For the entirety of the film which includes 47 songs, she is dressed in outfits that focus on her size zero body – not comfortable, not practical, not like a shrewd con artist. Why did Bachchan and Jimmy all have crazy outfits, but Pooja is only seen in tiny crop tops and stepping out of the water in a bikini? Do women on screen even have a choice, or does everything have to be wrapped with a side of objectification?

Credit: Yash Raj Films 5. The avatars of superheroes Sonia and Adityas from Drone Shouldn’t superheroes have outfits that actually help them save the world or are we totally nuts right now? Since 2000s sci-fi movies can easily be categorized as comedies, could Aditya and Sonias’ outfits from the film be far behind? Aditya’s outfit had sequins on them and actually included wearing a fitted churidar underneath while Sonia is seen in leather pants and a bandana style band despite the sweltering heat. Why, however?

Credit: Rose Audio Visuals. Main image credit: Dharma Productions

