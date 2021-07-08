Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Competitiveness In Bollywood, Says “There Is No Industry Without Competition, Stressed Today” | Hindi Movie News – Bollywood





Taapsee Pannu is a terrific actress on and off screen, she is a drop of sunshine that is always forthright. The actress is known for expressing her opinion on various important issues in the country. In a recent conversation, Taapsee said that there is no industry without competition and stress today. Speaking of the hectic pace of life in Bollywood and its consequences, Taapsee said, “It is a very competitive industry just like other industries. Just for our competition to go on camera for the whole world to judge. So it gets a little more stressful, but everyone knows that when they get down to it. She added: “It’s not like someone forced us to do it. We were aware that we would be in front of the camera and people would want to know more and more about us, so we were aware of that. when we walked in. So something in return for this unconditional love that we get from the public is a price that we pay. It attracts stress and it’s part of any competitive industry. There is competition in every industry. . There is no industry without competition and stress today. ‘ Well, the actress recently released her film Haseen Dilruba on OTT which won praise and hearts among viewers. However, the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Filmmaker Yasmin Kidwai said that the film portrays toxic male love and that a woman has to prove herself in the kitchen while being denied all rights. Soon after Taapsee responded to the tweet by saying, “If we want the movies to not not reflect the society we live in and constantly present what the ideal world is, so I think we should stop raising our voices against all these voice suppressing powers. cinema when reality is projected. Read moreRead less

