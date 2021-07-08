Entertainment
Bollywood ‘king of tragedy’ Dilip Kumar dies aged 98
Alongside Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, Kumar was one of the three big names who dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, enjoying a career spanning over 50 years and up close. of 60 films.
Nicknamed “The Tragedy King” with a brooding good looks, tousled hair and a deep voice, he starred in some of the most successful films of the Indian film industry of the time.
But he missed out on international fame after turning down the chance to play Sherif Ali in David Lean’s 1962 classic “Lawrence of Arabia”. The role went to then-little-known Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.
Kumar was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar, Pakistan, then part of India under British rule. Her father was a fruit merchant who took his family to India’s entertainment capital in the 1930s.
Actress Devika Rani spotted it at her father’s fruit stall in Bombay, which earned her a role in her first film, “Jwar Bhata”, in 1944.
Rani persuaded him to change his name, so he chose Dilip Kumar, allowing him to hide what he was doing from his disapproving father.
Although “Jwar Bhata” failed and major movie magazines criticized his performance, Kumar was not deterred and broke through with the 1946 film “Milan”.
Among his most memorable roles was the lavish historical romance “Mughal-e-Azam”, based on the life of a great Mughal prince. It has become one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of all time.
Kumar, who cited Hollywood greats Marlon Brando, Gary Cooper and Spencer Tracy as influences, was later acclaimed in 1964 for the Nationalist “Leader”, cast against the backdrop of recent wars against China and Pakistan.
Politics
The 1970s saw fewer roles, as younger actors like Amitabh Bachchan, now the biggest star in India’s hugely prolific Hindi-language film industry, took center stage.
Kumar even took a five-year hiatus after a series of flops, returning in 1981 with the hit “Kranti” (Revolution) and a role alongside Bachchan in “Shakti” (Force) the following year, as well as a series of character roles.
Later, Kumar took a more active role in politics in 1998 and worked to end the feuds between India and Pakistan.
In the same year, he received Pakistan’s highest civilian honor, angering Hindu nationalists. Two years later, he became a member of the Congress party.
Kumar attributed his successful career to his beginnings in the legendary Qissa Khwani (“Storytellers”) bazaar of Peshawar, where travelers shared tales of their adventures.
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan joined the tributes on Wednesday, thanking Kumar for helping raise funds for a cancer charity and saying he was “the biggest and most versatile actor” in his generation.
Puzzled by success
Unlike many actors who have appeared in hundreds of films, Kumar has carefully selected roles which by Indian standards have only increased his stature in the fiercely competitive industry.
In 2006, he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award at the India’s National Film Awards in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.
Yet he still admitted he was baffled by his success.
“Honestly, I have yet to understand how an extremely shy young man named Yusuf Khan became actor Dilip Kumar,” he told the Hindustan Times in an interview on his 85th birthday.
Kumar also filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court in the 1990s to support the “Fire” lesbian love story after cinemas were vandalized by fundamentalist Hindu groups.
Kumar married actress Saira Banu in 1966 when she was 22 years her junior.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kumar a “cinematic legend”.
“He was lucky to be unprecedented brilliant … His passing is a loss to our cultural world,” Modi tweeted.
Bachchan called him his “idol” while Anil Kapoor said he “was and always will be the best and the biggest actor in our industry for me”.
Former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi said his death was “a huge loss” while animal rights group PETA India said “animals all over the world have lost a great friend”.
Preparations were underway for his funeral in Mumbai, scheduled for later today. The area around his house has been cordoned off by police.
France Media Agency
Sources
2/ https://artdaily.com/news/137285/Dilip-Kumar–Bollywood-s–tragedy-king—dies-aged-98
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]